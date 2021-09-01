Leadership

    Doug McMillon
    President and CEO, Walmart Inc.
    Dan Bartlett
    Executive Vice President, Corporate Affairs
    Brett Biggs
    Executive Vice President and Chief Financial Officer, Walmart
    Rachel Brand
    Executive Vice President of Global Governance, Chief Legal Officer and Corporate Secretary
    John Furner
    President and CEO, Walmart U.S.
    Suresh Kumar
    Executive Vice President, Global Chief Technology Officer and Chief Development Officer, Walmart Inc.
    Judith McKenna
    President and CEO, Walmart International
    Kathryn McLay
    President and CEO, Sam’s Club
    Donna Morris
    Executive Vice President, Chief People Officer, Walmart Inc.

    Koby Avital
    Executive Vice President, Platforms
    Kelvin L. Buncum
    Executive Vice President, Neighborhood Markets, Walmart U.S.
    Casey Carl
    Executive Vice President and Chief Omni Strategy and eCommerce Officer
    Meng Chee
    Executive Vice President and Chief Product Officer, Walmart U.S.
    David M. Chojnowski
    Senior Vice President and Controller
    Megan Crozier
    Executive Vice President and Chief Merchant, Sam’s Club
    Chris Cyrenne
    Senior Vice President and International Chief Ethics and Compliance Officer
    Jerry R. Geisler III
    Senior Vice President and Chief Information Security Officer, Walmart
    Bill Groves
    Senior Vice President and Chief Data and Analytics Officer
    Ben Hasan
    Senior Vice President and Global Chief Culture, Diversity, Equity & Inclusion Officer, Walmart Inc.
    Leigh Hopkins
    Executive Vice President, International Strategy, Development and Asia Region
    Brandi Joplin
    Senior Vice President and Chief Financial Officer, Sam’s Club
    Kerry Kotouc
    Senior Vice President and General Counsel – Walmart U.S.
    Diana Marshall
    Executive Vice President, Hardlines, Walmart U.S.
    Richard Mayfield
    Executive Vice President, Global Sourcing and Regional CEO – Walmex and Canada
    Scott McCall
    Executive Vice President and Chief Merchandising Officer, Walmart U.S.
    Kathleen McLaughlin
    Executive Vice President and Chief Sustainability Officer, Walmart Inc.; President, Walmart Foundation
    Joe Metzger
    Executive Vice President, Supply Chain Operations, Walmart U.S.
    Matt Miner
    Executive Vice President and Global Chief Ethics and Compliance Officer
    Julie Murphy
    Executive Vice President and Chief People Officer, Walmart U.S.
    Chris Nicholas
    Executive Vice President and Chief Operating Officer, Walmart U.S.
    Nuala O'Connor
    Senior Vice President and Chief Counsel, Digital Citizenship
    Dr. Cheryl Pegus
    Executive Vice President of Health & Wellness
    Charles Redfield
    Executive Vice President, Food, Walmart U.S.
    Karen Roberts
    Executive Vice President and General Counsel, Walmart Inc.
    Tony Rogers
    Senior Vice President and Chief Member Officer, Sam’s Club
    Lance de la Rosa
    Executive Vice President and Chief Operating Officer, Sam’s Club
    Steve Schmitt
    Executive Vice President and Chief Financial Officer, Walmart U.S. Omni
    John Scudder
    Senior Vice President and U.S. Chief Ethics and Compliance Officer
    Christopher Shryock
    Senior Vice President and Chief People Officer, Sam’s Club
    Craig Silverman
    Executive Vice President, Merchandise Operations & Innovation, Walmart U.S.
    Dacona Smith
    Executive Vice President and Chief Operations Officer, Walmart U.S. Stores
    Anthony Soohoo
    Executive Vice President, Home, Walmart U.S.
    JP Suarez
    Executive Vice President, Chief Administration Officer and Regional CEO – Massmart and Chile
    Deborah Vaughn
    Senior Vice President and General Counsel, Walmart International
    Srini Venkatesan
    Executive Vice President, Core Services – Item and Supply Chain Tech
    Latriece Watkins
    Executive Vice President, Consumables, Walmart U.S.
    Amanda Whalen
    Executive Vice President and Chief Financial Officer, Walmart International
    William White
    Senior Vice President and Chief Marketing Officer, Walmart U.S.
    Janey Whiteside
    Executive Vice President and Chief Customer Officer, Walmart U.S.