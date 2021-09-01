Executive Committee
-
President and CEO, Walmart Inc.
-
Executive Vice President, Corporate Affairs
-
Executive Vice President and Chief Financial Officer, Walmart
-
Executive Vice President of Global Governance, Chief Legal Officer and Corporate Secretary
-
President and CEO, Walmart U.S.
-
Executive Vice President, Global Chief Technology Officer and Chief Development Officer, Walmart Inc.
-
President and CEO, Walmart International
-
President and CEO, Sam’s Club
-
Executive Vice President, Chief People Officer, Walmart Inc.
Senior Leadership
-
Executive Vice President, Platforms
-
Executive Vice President, Neighborhood Markets, Walmart U.S.
-
Executive Vice President and Chief Omni Strategy and eCommerce Officer
-
Executive Vice President and Chief Product Officer, Walmart U.S.
-
Senior Vice President and Controller
-
Executive Vice President and Chief Merchant, Sam’s Club
-
Senior Vice President and International Chief Ethics and Compliance Officer
-
Senior Vice President and Chief Information Security Officer, Walmart
-
Senior Vice President and Chief Data and Analytics Officer
-
Senior Vice President and Global Chief Culture, Diversity, Equity & Inclusion Officer, Walmart Inc.
-
Executive Vice President, International Strategy, Development and Asia Region
-
Senior Vice President and Chief Financial Officer, Sam’s Club
-
Senior Vice President and General Counsel – Walmart U.S.
-
Executive Vice President, Hardlines, Walmart U.S.
-
Executive Vice President, Global Sourcing and Regional CEO – Walmex and Canada
-
Executive Vice President and Chief Merchandising Officer, Walmart U.S.
-
Executive Vice President and Chief Sustainability Officer, Walmart Inc.; President, Walmart Foundation
-
Executive Vice President, Supply Chain Operations, Walmart U.S.
-
Executive Vice President and Global Chief Ethics and Compliance Officer
-
Executive Vice President and Chief People Officer, Walmart U.S.
-
Executive Vice President and Chief Operating Officer, Walmart U.S.
-
Senior Vice President and Chief Counsel, Digital Citizenship
-
Executive Vice President of Health & Wellness
-
Executive Vice President, Food, Walmart U.S.
-
Executive Vice President and General Counsel, Walmart Inc.
-
Senior Vice President and Chief Member Officer, Sam’s Club
-
Executive Vice President and Chief Operating Officer, Sam’s Club
-
Executive Vice President and Chief Financial Officer, Walmart U.S. Omni
-
Senior Vice President and U.S. Chief Ethics and Compliance Officer
-
Senior Vice President and Chief People Officer, Sam’s Club
-
Executive Vice President, Merchandise Operations & Innovation, Walmart U.S.
-
Executive Vice President and Chief Operations Officer, Walmart U.S. Stores
-
Executive Vice President, Home, Walmart U.S.
-
Executive Vice President, Chief Administration Officer and Regional CEO – Massmart and Chile
-
Senior Vice President and General Counsel, Walmart International
-
Executive Vice President, Core Services – Item and Supply Chain Tech
-
Executive Vice President, Consumables, Walmart U.S.
-
Executive Vice President and Chief Financial Officer, Walmart International
-
Senior Vice President and Chief Marketing Officer, Walmart U.S.
-
Executive Vice President and Chief Customer Officer, Walmart U.S.