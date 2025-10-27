Jerry C. Huang serves as senior vice president and chief counsel for Product & Technology at Walmart Inc. In this role, he leads legal strategy and support for the company’s product design, technology and AI acceleration initiatives. He also guides a centralized team of professionals who serve as primary legal partners to Walmart’s Global Tech and Product organizations, including the company’s leading experts in Privacy and Digital Citizenship. Together, they help advance innovation across Walmart’s global platforms and ecosystem.

Previously, Jerry served as senior vice president, general counsel and corporate secretary at VIZIO Holding Corp. Following Walmart’s acquisition of VIZIO, he became vice president and chief counsel, VIZIO, within Walmart U.S. where he played a key role in integrating the company’s technology, compliance and operational programs into Walmart’s broader enterprise.

Before joining Walmart, Jerry spent 16 years with VIZIO, where he helped guide the company’s evolution from a hardware-centric television manufacturer into a software and platform-driven technology enterprise. He led all legal, regulatory and compliance functions—including the IPO and antitrust review for Walmart’s acquisition—while building the company’s IP and patent litigation program. Concurrently, he oversaw HR during a rapid growth period, doubling engineering headcount and implementing a robust software compliance and platform accountability framework to enhance governance and data integrity.

Earlier in his career, Jerry held numerous roles supporting legal and compliance work within the global manufacturing, supply chain operations, and technology spaces.

Jerry earned his Juris Doctor from Southwestern Law School, completing the accelerated two-year SCALE program. He also holds a bachelor’s degree from the University of California, Los Angeles (UCLA).