Doug McMillon is a lifelong merchant. He began his Walmart career in 1984 as an hourly associate and most recently served as President and CEO, Walmart Inc., from February 2014 through January 2026.

During his tenure as CEO, Walmart associates transformed the company into a people-led, tech-powered omnichannel retailer dedicated to helping people save money and live better. It invested heavily in people by increasing wages, expanding parental leave and funding education opportunities. Walmart also lowered its prices, built a large eCommerce business and embraced technology to improve customer and associate experiences.

Before retiring on January 31, 2026, Doug also served on the boards of Business Roundtable and the Consumer Goods Forum. He holds a bachelor’s degree in accounting from the University of Arkansas and an MBA from the University of Tulsa.