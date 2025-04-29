Jeff Spalding is senior vice president and chief counsel, Walmart International and Walmart Sourcing. He is responsible for legal matters for a diversified portfolio of businesses around the world. Walmart International aims to help customers and members around the globe save money and live better by bringing value and convenience in 18 countries outside the U.S.

The retailer’s international arm is focused on building strong local businesses that are powered by Walmart, while at the same time generating growth for the company and our partners and making a positive impact on our stakeholders. Today, Walmart International operates almost 5,400 retail units and employs some 550,000 associates around the world.

Prior to Walmart, Jeff served as senior vice president and deputy general counsel at Halliburton. While at Halliburton, he also served as chief commercial counsel, overseeing all customer-facing commercial legal activities and the company’s real estate and supply chain legal practice, in addition to providing legal advice and counsel to the Halliburton Executive Committee. Other roles held at Halliburton include chief ethics and compliance officer, chief litigation counsel, chief anti-corruption counsel, and assistant general counsel.



Jeff has also served as senior compliance counsel for Target, managing their global anti-corruption program. Before joining the private sector, he served as deputy chief in the Criminal Division of the U.S. Department of Justice in Washington, D.C., and as an assistant United States attorney in Chicago. Additionally, Jeff has served as senior counsel on the U.S. Senate Judiciary Committee, the American Bar Association’s chief anti-corruption adviser in Moscow, and vice president of Global Compliance for Teva Pharmaceuticals.

Jeff earned a Juris Doctor from the University of Michigan Law School. He is a member of the State Bars of Texas and Michigan and the American Bar Association.