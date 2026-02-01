Sanjay Radhakrishnan serves as senior vice president and tech operating partner for Walmart International, supporting platform adoption to enable each market to benefit from common capabilities while furthering their business strategy.

Sanjay previously served as senior vice president and chief technology officer at Sam’s Club. In this role, he led a team of skilled technologists who designed, built and deployed products and services to improve the experiences of members and associates at every touchpoint.

Prior to joining Sam’s Club, Sanjay led technology teams responsible for enabling strategy and transformation across various areas of Walmart U.S. This included the development and deployment of tech platforms that enable capabilities our merchants use every day for pricing, assortment, and space optimization and our store associates use for inventory management, stocking, workforce management and digital order fulfillment.

Previously, Sanjay worked at Hewlett Packard Enterprise (HPE) as the senior director of systems and tools for HPE’s services supply chain. In this role, he led the systems, tools and process enablement to help transform HPE’s integrated supply chain and procurement processes. Before HPE, Sanjay worked at Boeing as the senior director of supply chain technology and was responsible for strategy, software development and production health of the supply chain technology for their commercial and defense business. Sanjay has held a number of engineering and technology leadership positions at AMD, Dell and i2 Technologies, where he developed and executed strategies for software development in the engineering, supply chain, manufacturing and services domains.

Sanjay holds a bachelor’s degree in mechanical engineering from Birla Institute of Technology and Science, a master’s degree in mechanical engineering from University of Missouri-Rolla and a Ph.D. in industrial engineering from Penn State University.