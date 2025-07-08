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Mr Sams Office

Take a Journey Through Walmart's Heritage

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Museum
galleries

Discover Walmart's journey from small-town store to a global retailer — and Mr. Sam's vision for helping people all over the world save money and live better.

Museum Museum Exhibit
Walton's
5&10

This humble little dime store is where it all began. It's packed with classic finds, vintage displays and a whole lot of local charm.

Museum inside view of 5&10
The
Spark Café

Chill out at The Spark Café, where Sam’s favorite flavor, butter pecan, will still be available along with signature, Walmart-themed sundaes and other sweet treats!

Inside view of Spark Cafe at the Walmart Museum
  • Free Admission
  • Monday-Thursday: 10 a.m.-9 p.m.
  • Friday & Saturday: 10 a.m.-10 p.m.
  • Sunday: Noon-6 p.m.
  • Closed on: Easter Sunday, Thanksgiving Day, Christmas Day
Plan your visit

Step back in time(line)

Jewelry Counter
Walmart in China sign
Mr Sam getting medal of freedom
Walmart with mountains in background
Mr Sam in the Bentonville Square
Walmart Checkout
Walmart Produce
Kid grabs David Glass nose

Journey through the decades

Explore
Mr Sam Teaching while sitting on a box
Sams Club Exterior
Mr Sam out front of a store
Walmart TV Studio
Aria view of Walmart

From the seasonal archives

Close up view of Bull Statue
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Sam Walton Truck Keys
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Close up of Barbie
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Close up of Walmart Grand Opening Advertisement
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Close up view of the Eagle Statue
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1980

The barber chairs in which Sam and Bud Walton would get their hair cut for $5.

Barber Chairs

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