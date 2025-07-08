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Discover Walmart's journey from small-town store to a global retailer — and Mr. Sam's vision for helping people all over the world save money and live better.
This humble little dime store is where it all began. It's packed with classic finds, vintage displays and a whole lot of local charm.
Chill out at The Spark Café, where Sam’s favorite flavor, butter pecan, will still be available along with signature, Walmart-themed sundaes and other sweet treats!
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