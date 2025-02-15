Megan Crozier leads a team of merchants responsible for the broad array of General Merchandise categories at Walmart. She and her team have the exciting opportunity to help customers celebrate life’s exciting moments, update their homes, play their favorite sports, take care of their vehicles, prepare for school and provide the latest in technology – and all at affordable Every Day Low Prices.

Prior to this role, Megan was the chief merchant at Sam’s Club where she led a cross-functional team of merchants, product managers and supply chain engineers focused on curating the best assortment for Sam’s Club’s members. She has also served as senior vice president and general merchandise manager of Packaged Goods for Walmart U.S. Megan became a merchant in 2005 and has experience buying for various categories including, electronics, frozen food and dry grocery.

She began her career as an engineer in the Walmart grocery distribution center in Temple, Texas. Gaining a deep understanding of the supply chain and replenishment business provided valuable insights that continue to serve her today.

Megan holds a Bachelor of Science in Industrial Engineering and Management from Oklahoma State University.