Walmart California Consumer Privacy Act Notice

Powered by generative AI. Results may not fully be accurate. Use is governed by the Generative AI Guidelines and other applicable Walmart policies.
Updated: February 16, 2026
Este Aviso también está disponible en Español.
This California Consumer Privacy Act Notice (“California Notice”) describes how we handle your personal information, the reasons we do so, and the rights you have as a California resident regarding your information. This Notice supplements the Walmart Privacy Notice.
This California Notice uses certain terms that have the meaning given to them in the California Consumer Privacy Act of 2018 (as amended by the California Privacy Rights Act of 2020) and its implementing regulations.
We may collect or receive (and may have collected or received during the 12-month period prior to the Last Updated date of this California Notice) the categories of personal information listed below. Not all categories will be collected or received for every individual.
We may obtain and combine personal information from different sources, as described in the How Do We Collect Personal Information section of the Walmart Privacy Notice and provided below:
We may use your personal information for the purposes described in the How Do We Use Your Personal Information section of the Walmart Privacy Notice and as provided below:
We use sensitive personal information for each of the purposes described above and to make inferences about customers, which we may use to promote certain products or services.
To the extent we process deidentified information, we will maintain and use the information in deidentified form and will not attempt to reidentify the information unless permitted by applicable law.
Automated Decision-Making Technologies Pre-Use Notice: We may use Automated Decision-Making Technologies to help us make decisions that could have a significant impact on you. If we implement those technologies, we will provide you with notice and you will be able to exercise any rights available to you as described in the “What Are Your California Privacy Rights?” section and accessible through “Your Privacy Choices”.
We may sell or share personal information with third parties for various purposes including cross-context behavioral advertising or sharing among Walmart-affiliated entities. These kinds of disclosures may be deemed selling or sharing personal information under California law and you have the right to opt out of these disclosures.
We may sell or share for cross-context behavioral advertising purposes (and may have sold or shared during the 12-month period prior to the Last Updated date of this California Notice) the following categories of personal information to the following categories of third parties:
|
Category of Personal Information Sold or Shared (As defined under the “What Are the Categories of Personal Information Collected?” section)
|
Category of Third-Party Recipient
|
Basic Personal Identifiers
|
|
Device and Online Identifiers
|
|
Internet and Other Network Activity Information
|
|
Commercial Information
|
|
Communications
|
|
Demographic Information
(If you provide your consent to process your sensitive personal information, in accordance with applicable privacy laws, your sensitive personal information may be processed for the purposes disclosed at the time of collection, but it will not be used for the purpose of targeted advertising).
|
|
Financial Information
|
|
Biometric Information
|
|
Geolocation
|
|
Sensory Information
|
|
Background Information
|
|
Inferences
|
Walmart does not knowingly sell or share (for cross-context behavioral advertising) the personal information of consumers under 16 years of age. For more information about treatment of children’s personal information, see the Walmart Privacy Notice.
During the 12-month period prior to the Last Updated date of this California Notice, we may have disclosed your personal information with vendors for business operations or contractors as described in the Categories of Personal Information We Disclose to Each Type of Third-Party section of the Walmart Privacy Notice and disclosed below:
We will keep the personal information we collect about you for as long as necessary to carry out the purposes set forth in this Privacy Notice or any other notice provided at the time of data collection, but no longer than as required or permitted under applicable law or internal Walmart policy. We dispose of the information we collect in accordance with Walmart’s retention policies and procedures.
If you are a California resident, you can make certain requests regarding your personal information, and we will fulfill each request to the extent required by law. If we are unable to comply with your request in whole or in part, we will notify you with reasons for the denial.
As stated in more detail below, you can request that we:
You may exercise any of these privacy rights by going to the footer of our website or settings section of our app and selecting the “Your Privacy Choices” link, or call 1-800-Walmart (1-800-925-6278), press one, and say “Privacy”.
You have the right to request access to the personal information we may have collected about you.
Requests to access your personal information may be submitted up to two times in a rolling 12-month period. In response, we will return to you the following categories of information, to the extent required by law:
You have the right to ask that we delete your personal information. Once we receive a request, we will delete the personal information (to the extent required by law) we hold about you as of the date of your request from our records and direct our vendors for business operations to do the same. Choosing to delete your personal information may impact your ability to use our websites and online features, including closure of your online account, and limit your use of in-store functions that require your personal information.
You have the right to opt-out of the sale of your personal information or sharing of your personal information for cross-context behavioral advertising and can request that we stop by clicking “Your Privacy Choices” or by using the Global Privacy Control as described below.
Your opt-out request may be processed differently depending on whether you are logged into your account. If you are logged in, your preference will be associated with your account, and the device on which you exercised your choice. When you log in from another device or browser, it too will be automatically opted out. If you are not logged into your account, your request will only be associated with that one browser. We also support your use of the Global Privacy Control (GPC). If you notify us of your privacy preferences through GPC, we will honor your request with respect to the browser or device that sends us the GPC signal, and when you log in to your account from that device, the opt-out will extend to your account, as well.
When we receive a GPC signal or an opt-out of sale/share request, we will display a notification in the footer to indicate to you that your opt-out request is honored. This opt-out will be immediately effective on data collected during that interaction. For other data that we hold in our system, it may take up to 15 days from receipt of your request to process the opt-out. If you change your preference from opt-in to opt-out, you may be asked to confirm your preference prior to it taking effect. After opting out of the sale or sharing of your personal information for cross-context behavioral advertising, you may still receive ads from Walmart; however they will not be tailored to you.
You have the right to ask that we correct the personal information we may have collected about you if that information is inaccurate. We reserve the right to request identifying documentation from you in certain circumstances, as permitted by law.
You have the right to ask that we limit our use and disclosure of your SPI to certain purposes permitted by law. If we have processed your request to limit the use and disclosure of your SPI, you can confirm your preference on the same page on which you made the request by selecting “Your Privacy Choices”.
You have the right to ask that we not make significant decisions about you using Automated Decision-Making Technologies. When we use these technologies, you can opt out at any time by selecting “Your Privacy Choices” and following the prompts provided.
We will not retaliate against you for exercising your rights. We will not deny you goods or services, charge different prices or rates, provide a different level of service or quality of goods, or suggest that you might receive a different price or level of quality for goods. Some programs or membership services require usage of personal information to function, so compliance with your request may impact those experiences.
If you request access to your personal information, including significant decisions we may have made about you using Automated Decision-Making Technologies, or the correction or deletion of your personal information we will verify your identity before disclosing the requested information. To do so, we may ask that you log into your account or provide us with your:
*Required field
When you make a request, you will be asked to answer a few questions about yourself to help us verify your identity. Third-party identification services may help us with verification to prevent disclosure of your personal information resulting from fraudulent requests. You may be asked to log into your online account and complete a one-time passcode validation. In the event more documentation is necessary to verify your identity, we will notify you directly.
If we cannot verify your identity, we will notify you, and your request(s) to access, correct, or delete your personal information may not be processed. Any requests may be denied if we have reason to believe they are fraudulent.
If you would like an authorized agent to exercise your rights for you, they may use the same links described above to submit requests. We require documentation demonstrating your agent’s authority to submit requests on your behalf. For example, a valid power of attorney or other documentation, including a letter, signed by you (the California resident) authorizing the agent to submit your requests. You can download a sample letter from the request form. Documentation may be uploaded at the time you submit your request on our website or provided to us up to 10 business days after. If you submit your request by calling, you can email your forms to consumerprivacy@wal-mart.com.
To view metrics about our privacy requests, click How Many California Consumer Privacy Act Requests Did We Fulfill Last Year?
California residents also have the right to request that we provide you with (a) a list of certain categories of personal information we have disclosed to third parties for their direct marketing purposes during the immediately preceding calendar year and (b) the identity of those third parties. To exercise this right, contact us at the address below.
If we provide a financial incentive, we will provide you with the details, including how the incentive is related to your data before you participate so that you may make an informed decision about whether and how to participate. In the event you decide to take advantage of a financial incentive, you will always have the right to withdraw from participation and we will provide you with directions on how to do so.
Contact our Customer Service Team or write the Walmart Privacy Office with any questions or comments about this Notice or about how we handle your personal information. The Privacy Office’s address is:
Walmart Corporate
Privacy Office, MS #0160
811 Excellence Dr
Bentonville, AR 72716-0160
View the full Walmart Privacy Notice.
We received a GPC signal or a request to opt-out of selling/sharing your personal information (including for targeted advertising); this notification is to indicate that your opt-out request is being honored. You can find out more about your consumer privacy rights in our Privacy Notice.