For general information on leasing tenant space within a Walmart store, to view stores with space currently available, and to submit an application online, please visit our Lease Space Inside Walmart page. If you have additional questions about leasing tenant space within a Walmart store, please email us at 4thwallservices@walmart.com.





For information regarding kiosks, vending, or lottery machines that are approved for placement within Walmart stores or to inquire about the new kiosk or vending services, please contact the Walmart Services Kiosk Team WS_Kiosks@walmart.com or the WS Lottery Team WSLotteryTeam@email.wal-mart.com.