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Contact our Customer Service team to provide a comment or ask a question about your local store or our corporate headquarters.
If you prefer checking out with a cashier, we will continue to have that option available for customers who prefer that method.
Walmart’s Money Services include credit cards, reloadable debit cards, sending and receiving money, gift cards, check cashing and more.
While we do not offer electrical service or accommodations typically necessary for RV customers, Walmart values RV travelers and considers them among our best customers. Consequently, we do permit RV parking on our store parking lots as we are able. Permission to park is extended by individual store managers, based on availability of parking space and local laws. Please contact management in each store to ensure accommodations before parking your RV.
You can get free two-day shipping on millions of select items online on orders of $35 or more - no membership needed. Learn more about shipping and returns at Walmart.com.
Please visit our Product Recalls page for this information. You may also call or visit your local store for more product recall information.
Our Price Match policies differ between Walmart stores and Walmart.com. For details, visit our Walmart Policies and Guidelines page.
Prices may vary from store to store because each store is required to manage its own inventory. Therefore, a manager may lower a price to clear out an overstock item, to reward customers with an in-store sale, or to compete with local merchants. It is not our policy to price match our own stores since we are not in competition with ourselves. If you would like more information on pricing policy, you may contact your local store management.
The merchandise and prices available on our website do not reflect the merchandise and prices available in our stores. Currently, we do not have access to store inventory lists or price lists at this website. Please contact your local Walmart store manager for more information and availability.
Physical (tangible) cards with a PIN (personal identification number) may be used in any United States or Puerto Rico Walmart store or Sam’s Club, including parts of the facility that are managed by Walmart. These gift cards can also be used on walmart.com and on samsclub.com (members only).
No, the picture on the card is for entertainment purposes only and has no reference to possible uses of the account funds.
Please visit our Contact Us page for information on how to contact the corporate headquarters, or other departments at Walmart.
Please visit our help center to chat with our automated assistant to get quick answers to your questions about online and delivery orders, member benefits and more. Or, enter "store experience" in the help topics search field for a full list of help topics to choose from. You can also reach us by calling 800-Walmart (925-6278).
Over the years, Walmart has been intentional about leveraging our strengths, associates and other resources to build resiliency in communities.
We’re focused on investing in our associates to ensure we’re offering good jobs with meaningful benefits and room for career growth so there is a path of opportunity for everyone at Walmart.
Yes. Walmart's vision coverage offers access to discounts and coverage for eligible associates and family members, including $4 annual exams and up to $130 toward new glasses or contacts each year.
Yes. Walmart's dental coverage offers eligible associates and family members access to preventative care cleanings covered at 100% through a Delta Dental PPO dentist. Additionally, most regular care, such as fillings, is covered at 80%, and the first $1,500 is covered toward orthodontia.
We are continuously investing in higher wages, and the average hourly wage for our U.S. frontline associates is more than $18.
Yes! You heard that right. Our U.S. associates can pursue a degree at no cost through our partnership with Guild Education.
Everything we do comes from a place of wanting to foster a sense of belonging, to create opportunities for all and be a Walmart for everyone. By making Walmart a welcoming place where people feel like they belong, we’re able to engage associates, strengthen our business, improve our ability to serve customers, and support the communities where we operate.
We're advocating for broad solutions, including exploring ways to design packaging with recyclability in mind, while striving to reduce the amount of plastic used in our operations and the products we sell.
Our ambition is to accelerate a transition to 100% reusable, recyclable, or industrially compostable packaging.
Serving communities lies at the heart of Walmart’s mission to save people money and help them live better by providing convenient, omni-channel access to affordable food and other essential products and services day to day.
We take seriously our responsibilities as a retailer and are committed to taking steps aimed at preventing the sale of tobacco products to minors in our stores and clubs.
With more than 2 million people in the U.S. suffering from opioid addiction, we’re taking action to help communities.
We care deeply about the responsible sale and regulation of firearms, and we know this is also an important issue to our customers.
Associates are encouraged to visit Live Better U to learn more about educational opportunities available.
To see if your organization qualifies for charitable giving from Walmart or the Walmart Foundation, please visit our Walmart.org website to review the Local Community Giving guidelines.
Our giving guidelines do not allow support directly for individuals. The best way to seek help for your individual situation is to contact one of the organizations Walmart supports, such as:
Most of the products we source for our retail businesses in the U.S. and other major markets like Mexico were made, grown or assembled domestically.
We believe that farm animals in our supply chain should be treated humanely throughout their lives and that the welfare of farm animals should be considered in selection of all production systems, practices and technologies.
Many of the challenges we seek to address in our global supply chains are not unique to Walmart, and we are collaborating with our peers and key stakeholders to strengthen and standardize expectations for suppliers to drive transformation across supply chains.
We appreciate the time you took to examine where you may be able to add value to our business.
Please review available supplier programs for information on becoming a Walmart or Sam's Club supplier.
For general information on leasing tenant space within a Walmart store, to view stores with space currently available, and to submit an application online, please visit our Lease Space Inside Walmart page. If you have additional questions about leasing tenant space within a Walmart store, please email us at 4thwallservices@walmart.com.
For information regarding kiosks, vending, or lottery machines that are approved for placement within Walmart stores or to inquire about the new kiosk or vending services, please contact the Walmart Services Kiosk Team WS_Kiosks@walmart.com or the WS Lottery Team WSLotteryTeam@email.wal-mart.com.
As of the end of FY2024, Walmart employed approximately 2.1 million associates worldwide, with approximately 1.6 million associates in the U.S.
Today, Walmart operates more than 10,500 stores and clubs in 19 countries and eCommerce websites.
Learn how to apply for a job at Walmart, explore career opportunities and get tips for the hiring process. Find out what to expect when you apply and interview.
Yes, Walmart has several policies that are intended to help associates manage their work and personal lives.
We received a GPC signal or a request to opt-out of selling/sharing your personal information (including for targeted advertising); this notification is to indicate that your opt-out request is being honored. You can find out more about your consumer privacy rights in our Privacy Notice.