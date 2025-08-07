Contact Walmart

Powered by generative AI. Results may not fully be accurate. Use is governed by the Generative AI Guidelines and other applicable Walmart policies.
Visit the Walmart.com Help Center to find answers to common questions, use our online chat and more.
You may also contact our customer service team at 1-800-925-6278 (1-800-WALMART). Customer support is available in American Sign Language (enable video).
For Sam's Club support, please visit the SamsClub.com Help Center.
Members of the media may contact Media Relations here.
Press releases can be found on the News page. Photos, videos and b-roll can be downloaded from the Media Library.
Find important customer service phone numbers for Walmart credit cards, MoneyCards and gift cards.
Walmart Financial Help Center
Sam's Club Credit Cards
Email Investor Relations
Walmart's transfer agent: Computershare (1-800-438-6278)
Request Materials (annual report, proxy statement, 10-K or 10-Q)
Learn how to apply to become a Walmart supplier.
If you're a Walmart supplier and want to issue a press release that mentions Walmart or refers to doing business with Walmart, please work with your buyer / business contact to be connected to the appropriate communications team member.
For Walmart associates with questions about benefits and health and wellness, visit One.Walmart.com.
We received a GPC signal or a request to opt-out of selling/sharing your personal information (including for targeted advertising); this notification is to indicate that your opt-out request is being honored. You can find out more about your consumer privacy rights in our Privacy Notice.