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Contact Walmart

A standing associate smiles in front of a large Customer Center sign inside a Walmart store.

Need Help?

 

Visit the Walmart.com Help Center to find answers to common questions, use our online chat and more.

 

You may also contact our customer service team at 1-800-925-6278 (1-800-WALMART). Customer support is available in American Sign Language (enable video).

 

For Sam's Club support, please visit the SamsClub.com Help Center.

Media and Journalists


Members of the media may contact Media Relations here.


Press releases can be found on the News page. Photos, videos and b-roll can be downloaded from the Media Library.

Financial Services


Find important customer service phone numbers for Walmart credit cards, MoneyCards and gift cards.

Walmart Financial Help Center
Sam's Club Credit Cards

Investor Relations


Email Investor Relations

Walmart's transfer agent: Computershare (1-800-438-6278)

Request Materials (annual report, proxy statement, 10-K or 10-Q)

Suppliers


Learn how to apply to become a Walmart supplier.

If you're a Walmart supplier and want to issue a press release that mentions Walmart or refers to doing business with Walmart, please work with your buyer / business contact to be connected to the appropriate communications team member.

Health & Wellness


For Walmart associates with questions about benefits and health and wellness, visit One.Walmart.com.

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