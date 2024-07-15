Claire MacIntyre serves as the Senior Vice President and Chief People Officer at Sam’s Club, a leading membership warehouse club. In her role, Claire oversees all people-related matters for more than 100,000 associates across the U.S. and Puerto Rico. She and her team are focused on accelerating career growth and opportunity, prioritizing associate well-being, driving a culture of belonging, and enabling associates with digital tools to further evolve ways of working.





Prior to joining Sam's Club, Claire was at Estee Lauder for five years, where she was head of human resources (HR) for the global corporate functions and value chain and was responsible for developing global HR strategic needs and priorities across these areas of the business. She also spent nearly 20 years at Diageo, a British multinational beverage company, where she held various HR leadership roles including vice president of human resources for the North America supply chain, global vice president of talent engagement, and head of resourcing for the Americas.







Claire is an inclusive, agile, dynamic HR business leader with nearly 25 years of global experience, bringing with her a proven track record in people strategy creation and execution. She holds a master’s degree in management science from the University of Glasgow and lives with her husband in Northwest Arkansas.