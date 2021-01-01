Supplier Requirements

Walmart.com Prohibited Items

Products that are prohibited from being sold on walmart.com include, but are not limited to:



Offensive products (explicit, obscene, derogatory, etc.)

Restricted products (adult-oriented, gambling, government-issued, military/police related, etc.)

Federal Taxpayer Identification Number (TIN)

Walmart Inc. requires this number on all U.S.-based suppliers’ application documents; non-U.S. suppliers must provide a current W-8 tax certificate as a part of the vendor setup process.

Dun & Bradstreet Registration

For assistance or to inquire about your current listing with D&B, contact:

Phone: 866-815-2749 (within North America)

Phone: 512-794-7712 (outside North America, excluding China)

Email: wmvendors@dnb.com

Hours of Operation: Monday – Friday, 24 hours a day

Assistance in China:

Phone: 86-21-2610 7405

Email: walmartduns@huaxiadnb.com

Hours of Operation: Monday – Friday, 9am to 5:30pm

Note: D&B does not charge businesses to update their company information. You can view and update your D&B information for free at iUpdate.dnb.com. Additional services to monitor and build your D&B file are available through Dun & Bradstreet’s Emerging Business team. This team provides solutions to monitor and build your company’s D&B Credit Report. These additional services are not required to complete your Walmart Registration.

GTIN/UPC (GS1 Company Prefix) Membership Number

Walmart requires a GS1 Company Prefix number on your application documents. Meeting this requirement provides you with a unique set of GTIN/UPCs for your items to be setup in the Walmart item file and sold in stores and on online.

To get your GS1 Company Prefix number visit www.gs1us.org and click on “UPCs, Barcodes, & Prefixes,” or call +1(937)435-3870 to reach the support line. The initial fee and yearly renewal fees are charged by GS1 based on the number of items you have for purchase.

Note: These requirements DO NOT apply to Service and Non-Resale Suppliers.

Factory Capability & Capacity Audit (FCCA)

FCCA is applicable to all Direct Import Factories (Non-Food and Non-Packaging)

FCCA is required prior to order commitment for new factories of all Supplier classifications & Retail Markets and is part of the three Pre-Qualification Audits (RS, SCS & FCCA). All FCCA audits will be conducted by Walmart designated 3rd Party Audit companies at the supplier’s cost.

All Walmart Direct Import Suppliers (Non-Food and Non-Packaging) are responsible to book the audit early as possible, and promptly pay the audit fee in advance. All arrangements must be directly with the designated 3rd Party Audit Company, and not through Walmart.

Delay in FCCA Audit booking would mean late order placement.

Please contact FCCA@wal-mart.com with questions or inquiries about this program.

Security Source Tagging

High-priced products often require anti-theft tagging. If this applies to your products, contact ADT/Sensormatic at (877)-258-6424 or sourcetag@sensormatic.com.