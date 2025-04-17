Kerry Kotouc is senior vice president and chief counsel for Walmart U.S. In this role, she oversees a team of legal professionals in Operations, Supply Chain, eCommerce, Growth, VIZIO, and Real Estate.

As the leader of the Walmart U.S. legal team, Kerry ensures the company’s compliance with the laws and regulations, forecasts possible risks, and works ahead of them to ensure the company’s readiness.

Before her current role, Kerry was the senior vice president and general counsel for Sam’s Club, a division of Walmart Inc. In this position, she led asset protection, compliance responsibilities, and the legal department. Prior to that, she served as the senior vice president and general counsel of Legal Administration for Walmart, leading strategic department programs and initiatives and overseeing legal support for the company’s corporate functions. This role was crucial for the legal team’s success in talent development and strategies affecting the overall department. Kerry began her career in Walmart's legal department in 2004, managing tort litigation in the Litigation section.

Before joining Walmart, Kerry practiced law in Bentonville, Ark., as a county prosecutor. Kerry handled major narcotics cases and assisted the local drug task force. She tried numerous criminal cases, including capital murder trials.

Kerry earned a bachelor’s degree in English from Ohio State University and a Juris Doctor from the University of Missouri at Kansas City School of Law.