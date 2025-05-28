As senior vice president and chief communications officer for Walmart Inc., Allyson Park leads the company’s global communications organization. She oversees the strategies and teams responsible for executive, associate, financial, corporate, legal and crisis communications, digital platforms, social media and major corporate events, helping advance Walmart’s business priorities and strengthen engagement with associates, customers, investors, policymakers and communities around the world.

As a member of Walmart’s senior leadership team, Allyson works closely with company leaders to build trust, protect and enhance the company’s reputation and communicate the impact of a people-led, tech-powered organization that serves millions of customers each week across its stores, clubs and eCommerce platforms. Her organization supports Walmart’s efforts to accelerate growth, communicate the company’s impact and deepen engagement with audiences worldwide.

Prior to joining Walmart, Allyson served as chief corporate affairs officer for Yum! Brands, Inc., where she led the company’s global corporate affairs organization, with responsibility for communications, stakeholder engagement, government relations, sustainability, philanthropy, social impact, creative services, meetings and events. She also served as chairman and CEO of the Yum! Brands Foundation.

Before joining Yum! Brands, Allyson held senior leadership roles at Mars and The Coca-Cola Company. At Mars, she led a broad portfolio of global functions, including customer care, portfolio management, sustainability, strategic initiatives and corporate affairs. At The Coca-Cola Company, she held leadership roles guiding communications, stakeholder and shareholder engagement, and business transformation initiatives. Together, these experiences shaped her approach to building trust, leading transformation and advancing growth across complex global organizations. Allyson began her career in consulting, advising clients on reputation management, strategic communications and business transformations.

Allyson serves on the board of directors of Mercy Hospital Northwest Arkansas and is a member of the Economic Club of Chicago. She previously served as an adjunct faculty member at the University of Florida. A graduate of the University of Florida, she was named an Alumni of Distinction in 2014 by UF's College of Journalism and Communications.