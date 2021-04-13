Sustainability

We understand that for a business to last, it must have a fundamental reason for being – which is found in the value it creates not only for shareholders, but for the world. That’s why, for more than 15 years, Walmart has been collaborating with others to drive positive impact across global supply chains. Our focus on climate, nature, waste and people in supply chains has strengthened our business and communities in measurable ways. See Walmart’s ESG report for more highlights.
Walmart's journey toward regeneration:
Placing nature and people at the heart of our business
Regenerating means restoring, renewing and replenishing in addition to conserving. It means adopting regenerative practices in agriculture, forest, and fisheries management – while advancing prosperity and equity for customers, associates and people who participate in our product supply chains. And it means eliminating waste along the product chain and decarbonizing our operations.
The climate and our future
Harvesting enough wind, solar and other energy sources to power our facilities with 100% renewable energy by 2035.
We power around 36% of our operations with renewable energy.
Zeroing out emissions from all of our vehicles, including long-haul trucks, by 2040.
Transitioning to low-impact refrigerants for cooling and electrified equipment for heating in our stores, clubs, data centers and distribution centers by 2040.
As temperatures continue rising, climate change is quickly becoming a global climate crisis.
SOURCE: NASA Earth Observatory
We must all take urgent, sustained action to reverse nature loss and emissions before we reach a tipping point from which we will not recover. People have pushed past the earth's natural limits. Healthy societies, resilient economies and thriving businesses rely on nature.
Our vision at Walmart is to help transform food and product supply chains to be regenerative, working in harmony with nature - to protect, restore and sustainably use our natural resources.
Kathleen McLaughlin
Executive Vice President and Chief Sustainability Officer for Walmart, Inc. and President of the Walmart Foundation.
A focus on nature
Million
acres of land
Million
SQ miles of ocean
by 2030
To help reverse nature loss, along with the Walmart Foundation, we aim to protect, manage or restore critical landscapes by:
We're working to source at least 20 key commodities more sustainably by 2025.
Limiting what we waste
We're working toward
waste
in our operations
in key markets
We're working toward 0 waste in our operations in key markets
We aim to reach
Recyclable reusable or industrially compostable
Private-brand packaging by 2025.
By 2025, we aim to achieve a 15% absolute reduction in our total virgin plastic use as compared to the 2020 baseline.
Making people a priority
Underlining the ways our sustainability efforts prioritize people, we aim to source responsibly and promote human dignity.