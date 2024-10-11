John David Rainey is the executive vice president and chief financial officer for Walmart. He is responsible for the company’s financial operations, corporate strategy, global procurement, and investor relations. John David and his team work to deliver on Walmart’s commitment to help customers around the world save money and live better.

Prior to joining Walmart in May 2022, John David served as PayPal’s chief financial officer and executive vice president, global customer operations. In this role, he was responsible for leading PayPal’s financial operations, as well as its customer operations centers around the world.

John David previously held the position of executive vice president and CFO at United Airlines, one of the world’s largest airlines, and spent a combined 18 years between United and Continental Airlines. He began his professional career at Ernst & Young LLP.

John David serves on the board of directors and audit committee of Microsoft Corporation, and is a member of the board of directors at PhonePe, India’s leading digital payments and financial services platform.

John David earned his MBA and Bachelor of Business Administration from Baylor University.