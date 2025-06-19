Julie Gehrki is president of the Walmart Foundation and senior vice president of philanthropy at Walmart Inc., where she leads Walmart.org — the combined philanthropic efforts of Walmart and the Walmart Foundation. Together, Walmart and the Foundation contributed more than $2 billion in grants, food, and product donations globally in fiscal year 2025.





Under Julie’s leadership, Walmart.org focuses on creating economic opportunity, advancing environmental and social sustainability, and strengthening local communities. By leveraging Walmart’s business capabilities such as supply chain, technology, and employment proposition, Julie and her team drive long-term, systemic impact that goes far beyond traditional giving.





Julie began her career in the nonprofit sector, working on community revitalization and development. She holds a bachelor’s degree in religion from Rhodes College and a master’s degree in public service from the Clinton School of Public Service. She was also a Jane Addams–Andrew Carnegie Fellow at Indiana University’s Lilly Family School of Philanthropy. Internationally, she has led program evaluations in Kenya and Tanzania and taught English in Eastern Europe.





Julie serves on the Board of Directors of Independent Sector and is president of the Associates in Critical Need Trust.