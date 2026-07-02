Daniel Danker is the executive vice president of artificial intelligence (AI), product and design for Walmart. In this role, Daniel accelerates the company’s AI transformation and leads all product management and design across the enterprise.

Daniel joined Walmart from Instacart, where he most recently served as chief product officer and head of online grocery. During his more than four years with Instacart, Daniel oversaw the company’s product strategy, direction and consumer experience, transforming Instacart from grocery delivery service to a full-platform public company serving retailers, brands and customers across every part of the food journey, redefining what modern commerce can look like.

Prior to Instacart, Daniel held leadership roles leading the strategy and product roadmaps for both Uber Eats and Uber’s driver platform. He also has prior experience at Facebook, where he launched products like Facebook Live and Facebook Watch; Shazam, where he led the expansion of the company’s role in streaming music; and the BBC and Microsoft, where he began his career.

Daniel graduated from the University of California, Berkeley, with a bachelor’s degree in mass communications.