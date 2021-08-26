In addition to creating development and advancement opportunities for our more than 2 million associates around the world, Walmart also creates economic opportunity for people and businesses all along our supply chains, including U.S.-based manufacturing. Our frontline workforce development strategy focuses on creating access to employment, providing job stability and building mobility for professional advancement.

In 2015, Walmart and the Walmart Foundation launched the Retail Opportunity philanthropic program, committing more than $100 million in grants to strengthen the U.S. frontline workforce development system in retail and related sectors, with an emphasis on engaging employers and funders in innovative approaches to training and advancement.

We also believe it is the responsibility of business to respect human rights, and we aspire to use our capabilities and influence to bring about positive change. As a retailer, Walmart touches the lives of many — from our associates to the suppliers who provide the products and services we sell, to the customers and citizens in the communities where we operate.

