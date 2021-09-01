Ethics & Integrity

At Walmart, we remind ourselves each day that our work isn’t just about what we achieve but how we achieve it. The way we conduct our business is as important as the products we sell and the services we provide. That means complying with the laws of the communities where we do business. But that is not enough. Associates who work at Walmart are expected to operate based on our high standards and values—respect, service, excellence, and integrity.

Acting consistently with these values demands that a culture of integrity guides all our decisions. Our Code of Conduct reflects who we are as a company and how we bring our culture to life in our work every day. It applies to every Walmart associate. We also expect our business partners to embrace our values and meet these high standards. Associates and partners who do not share these values do not belong at Walmart.

Our commitment to integrity is reflected in our actions. From ensuring the food and products we sell are safe; to using technology and data ethically and responsibly; to investigating concerns raised by our customers, associates, and stakeholders. Our commitments are embedded into every action we take.