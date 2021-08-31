Health & Wellness

In Health and Wellness, we are One Team, we are enabling Moments of Care making it simpler for our customers and associates to live healthier. We are focused on improving the cost and convenience of health care and providing everything busy families and caregivers need to simply live healthier. This includes our pharmacists, who can answer medication related questions, help with prescriptions and provide immunizations. Walmart also provides COVID-19 testing at select locations, and both Walmart and Sam’s Club offer over-the-counter medications and low-cost, healthy grocery foods.
From the beginning of the pandemic, we have prioritized the health and safety of our associates and are playing a key role in making sure COVID vaccines reach all Americans.
Walmart and the Walmart Foundation have committed $35 million of cash and in-kind to support organizations on the front lines responding to COVID-19 to strengthen the global public health response, bolster food security, and support the needs of local communities in the U.S. and internationally.
Schedule your appointment for COVID vaccines and also learn more about Walmart’s response to COVID-19.
Walmart is committed to making health care more affordable and accessible for customers in the communities we serve. To expand on this commitment, we launched Walmart Health to provide affordable, transparent pricing for key health center services for local customers, regardless of insurance status.
Find your nearest Walmart Health location.
The opioid epidemic is continuing to take a devastating toll on the health and economic vitality of millions of Americans. At Walmart, our mission is to help people "live better," and this means helping to fight the opioid crisis facing our country. As part of our commitment, in early 2017, we established the Walmart Opioid Stewardship Initiative to identify concrete, high-impact actions to help fight the opioid epidemic.
Read more about Walmart Opioids Stewardship.