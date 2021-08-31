Health & Wellness

Response to COVID-19

From the beginning of the pandemic, we have prioritized the health and safety of our associates and are playing a key role in making sure COVID vaccines reach all Americans.

Walmart and the Walmart Foundation have committed $35 million of cash and in-kind to support organizations on the front lines responding to COVID-19 to strengthen the global public health response, bolster food security, and support the needs of local communities in the U.S. and internationally.

Schedule your appointment for COVID vaccines and also learn more about Walmart’s response to COVID-19.