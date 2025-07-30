Supplier Development

Whether you’re an emerging entrepreneur or an established supplier looking to expand your business with Walmart, Supplier Academy offers curriculum that covers everything from business basics and marketplace to complex systems and company-specific processes. Our e-modules, live webinars and learning catalog provide engaging interactive learning experiences that fit your schedule and learning style.
Our market-specific growth programs provide a unique educational experience for small- to medium- sized businesses. The programs aim to prepare suppliers to do business with Walmart or other retailers.
To access the Grow Programs in Supplier Academy, log in using your Retail Link credentials. Don’t have a Retail Link account? Create one now.
If you are a U.S. Small Business wanting to sell your product in our U.S. stores, clubs and marketplace, check out our Grow with US program.
Walmart will soon launch the Crece con Walmart program in Mexico offering an unmatched opportunity to grow your business capabilities with us in this market.
Learn more about Walmart Mexico.
Walmart invites Chilean suppliers to be part of Potencia PYME, our transformative journey to foster growth and learning.
Learn more about Pequenas y Medianas Empresas (PYME) or access the Chile-based grow program.
Propel your business towards rapid growth with Walmart's Vriddhi program in India. Vriddhi is specially designed to empower and train MSMEs to expand domestic capabilities.
Learn more about Walmart Vriddhi or enroll today!
Walmart aims to source as close to the customer as possible in any market where we have stores. In FY2023, two-thirds of Walmart U.S.’ total product spend was on items made, grown or assembled in the United States. Our goal is to source $350 billion in U.S. products by the end of 2031, and to reach this, we are investing in American jobs and U.S.-based manufacturing capabilities.
Learn more about our commitment to U.S. manufacturing.
Go here for U.S.-based supplier support.
In December 2020, Walmart announced a goal to source $10 billion in exports from India annually by 2027. This commitment is expected to provide a significant boost to MSMEs in India, alongside ongoing efforts such as the Flipkart Samarth and Walmart Vriddhi supplier development programs. The expansion in sourcing will include helping develop hundreds of new suppliers in categories such as food, pharmaceuticals, consumables, health & wellness and general merchandise, along with apparel, homeware and other key Indian export categories.
Read more about our commitment.
Walmart hosts Growth Summits around the world to connect with suppliers, learn their capabilities and explore opportunities. Some of our events include Open Call for U.S.-based suppliers, Global Growth Summit for export-ready suppliers to service our U.S. stores, clubs and marketplace, and local Walmart Growth Summits in select markets including Mexico and Chile.
Learn more about Open Call.
Learn more about Walmart Growth Summits.