Working at Walmart

Walmart is the best place to build a career. We believe our ability to make an impact on a global scale combined with our culture of promoting from within, from entry-level roles all the way to C-suite executives, is unparalleled.
There are 2.1 million proud Walmart associates across the globe, from frontline associates in their first jobs to some of the most influential executives in the industry – and everything in between. In fact, our CEO Doug McMillon and our Walmart U.S. CEO John Furner both started in frontline roles, and their stories are not uncommon among Walmart’s top leaders.
Simply put, Walmart offers unmatched opportunity and the chance to define the future of retail. Keep reading to learn more about career pathways for growth, pay and other benefits.
There’s a path for everyone at Walmart. You can find just about any job here and our culture of promoting from within means you can move up fast and still have plenty of room to grow.
We offer competitive pay and programs that help associates manage their money today and plan for tomorrow – starting as soon as their first day on the job.
Compensation is about more than a paycheck at Walmart. No matter the role or where someone is in their career, associates have access to great benefits that bring our ‘save money, live better’ promise to life.
Our purpose and values differentiate us. There’s a Walmart within 10 miles of approximately 90% of Americans, and we also operate in 18 other countries. We strengthen the communities where we live and work to bring our purpose and values to life.
This information is a summary of certain benefits Walmart provides to associates. Every effort had been made to ensure the accuracy of this information. However, if there are discrepancies between this information and the official plan or program documents, the official plan or program documents control.