Working at Walmart

Walmart is the best place to build a career. We believe our ability to make an impact on a global scale combined with our culture of promoting from within, from entry-level roles all the way to C-suite executives, is unparalleled.

There are 2.1 million proud Walmart associates across the globe, from frontline associates in their first jobs to some of the most influential executives in the industry – and everything in between. In fact, our CEO Doug McMillon and our Walmart U.S. CEO John Furner both started in frontline roles, and their stories are not uncommon among Walmart’s top leaders.

Simply put, Walmart offers unmatched opportunity and the chance to define the future of retail. Keep reading to learn more about career pathways for growth, pay and other benefits.