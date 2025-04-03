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Working at Walmart

Life at Walmart: Careers, Culture & Growth

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Walmart is the best place to build a career. We believe our ability to make an impact on a global scale combined with our culture of promoting from within, from entry-level roles all the way to C-suite executives, is unparalleled. 

 

There are 2.1 million proud Walmart associates across the globe, from frontline associates in their first jobs to some of the most influential executives in the industry – and everything in between. In fact, our CEO Doug McMillon and our Walmart U.S. CEO John Furner both started in frontline roles, and their stories are not uncommon among Walmart’s top leaders.  

 

Simply put, Walmart offers unmatched opportunity and the chance to define the future of retail. Keep reading to learn more about career pathways for growth, pay and other benefits.

Pathways for Career Growth and Development

There’s a path for everyone at Walmart. You can find just about any job here and our culture of promoting from within means you can move up fast and still have plenty of room to grow.

Advancement Opportunities

  • Walmart U.S. associates receive their first promotion in nine months, on average.
  • Approximately 75% of our U.S. salaried store, club, and supply-chain management started their careers in hourly positions. Associates in these roles earned an average of more than $117,000 in FY2025.
  • Industry-leading experts in tech, marketing, merchandising, operations, people and more help support our frontline workforce and drive our success as a people-led, tech-powered omnichannel retailer.
  • Over the past decade, over 115 former Walmart leaders have gone on to be CEOs at other companies. People gain exceptional experience and transferable skills by leading here.

Training & Education

  • Walmart Academy: Walmart Academy teaches associates the skills they need to succeed in their current role. With over 3.5 million associates trained, we’ve got you covered for leadership and technical skills alike. 
  • Pipeline programs: We’re filling key jobs by giving associates the opportunity to grow. The Associate to Driver program is a pathway for store, club and supply chain associates to join the Walmart private fleet, where they can make up to $135,000 a year. The Associate to Technician program is similar, creating an entry point to jobs that pay up to $45/hour.
  • Live Better U: Through our Live Better U education benefit, associates can learn critical skills and create pathways for promotion into in-demand jobs within the company. Whether earning a college degree, certificate or high school diploma, Walmart pays for tuition and books. Associates have saved over $812 million and we’re always adding new offerings, like OpenAI training certificates.

Veterans

  • Veterans and their spouses can build their careers with Walmart or as entrepreneurs. In the past decade, we’ve hired more than 500,000 U.S. veterans and military spouses.
  • Whether you’re taking your first steps into the civilian workforce, returning after a career break, or seeking a new direction, we’re here to support your journey. At Walmart, we offer opportunities tailored to where you are now and where you aspire to go. We will help you reach your goals with our careers page and our military skills translator
  • We’re proud to have expanded our partnership with the U.S. Chamber of Commerce’s Hiring Our Heroes SkillBridge internships program which provides valuable opportunities for separating servicemembers.
  • Our commitment doesn’t stop there. We recognize that military spouses and families also seek meaningful career paths. Through initiatives like our Military Family Promise policy, we ensure that trailing spouses can continue their Walmart careers, no matter where their servicemember’s duty takes them.

Interns

  • Walmart’s undergraduate interns get a close-up look at life running the world’s largest retailer.
  • From the Home Office and our corporate campuses to distribution centers across the U.S., interns work in a wide variety of fields like global tech, finance, and merchandising and come away with knowledge they can only get at Walmart. For many interns, a career at Walmart is right around the corner.

Pay and Financial Compensation

We offer competitive pay and programs that help associates manage their money today and plan for tomorrow – starting as soon as their first day on the job.

Competitive Wages & Incentives

  • Walmart has repeatedly raised pay for our associates and will continue to do so. Bottom line: We’re going to keep investing in our people.
  • Our goal is to offer competitive pay by role and by market, with the kind of opportunity and room for career growth that isn’t found anywhere else.
  • The average U.S. hourly field associate makes $18.25/hour.
  • Walmart's starting hourly wage rates vary by region and role and have the following ranges:

    • Team Associate: Hourly pay range: $14 - $37  
    • Team Lead: Hourly pay range: $19 - $37  
    • Coach: Total pay range: $75k - $104k  
    • Store Lead: Total pay range: $100k - $150k  
    • Store Manager Supercenter: Total pay range: $218k - $530k  
    • Distribution and fulfillment centers: Hourly pay range $17.85 - $40.40  
    • Sam's Club: Hourly pay range $16 - $37
       
  • For office-based associates, Walmart offers competitive total pay packages with base pay, annual performance-based bonuses and stock grants.

Retirement Plans & Profit Sharing

  • Associates can build their retirement savings through Walmart 401(k) contributions starting their first day. Once match-eligible, Walmart matches associates’ 401(k) contributions dollar-for-dollar, up to 6% of their eligible pay.
  • The Associate Stock Purchase Plan (ASPP) means associates can share in the company’s success, with a 15% match on the first $1,800 they contribute per plan year.

Perks & Employee Benefits

Compensation is about more than a paycheck at Walmart. No matter the role or where someone is in their career, associates have access to great benefits that bring our ‘save money, live better’ promise to life.

Health & Wellness

  • Medical coverage starts at just $38.30 and includes virtual healthcare programs.
  • Vision coverage including $4 annual exams and up to $130 toward new glasses or contacts each year and dental coverage offering eligible associates and family members access to preventative care cleanings covered at 100% through a Delta Dental PPO dentist.
  • For those significant moments in life where the best possible treatment really matters, Walmart’s Centers of Excellence program gives access to specialists at some of the best facilities in the country for complex health conditions like heart surgery, cancer care, and fertility care. Most eligible conditions are covered at no cost under most Walmart medical plans.
  • We offer a variety of insurance plans such as company-paid life, accidental death and dismemberment, critical illness, short- and long-term disability and business travel accident.
  • No-cost, confidential counseling sessions with licensed professionals are available to all associates and their household family members.
  • We provide paid time off, including paid sick leave.
  • For eligible associates looking to grow their family, Walmart offers 10 weeks of paid maternity leave and up to 12 weeks of paid parental leave. Birth moms may take up to 22 weeks of paid time off when maternity and parental leaves are combined.

Schedule Consistency

  • Walmart U.S. store associates know their work schedule two weeks in advance so they can prioritize their well-being and plan for life outside of work.
  • Full-time store associates who want consistency can sign up for set schedules, up to 40 hours per week.
  • Associates who value flexibility can also build their own schedule by picking up or trading for shifts.

Discounts

  • Walmart U.S. field associates have access to free Walmart+ memberships, while Sam’s Club associates enjoy a complimentary Sam’s Club Plus membership.
  • Walmart U.S. associates have access to a 10% discount on 95% of regularly priced items in the store, including all food categories (e.g., dairy, frozen, dry grocery, meat and seafood), in addition to general merchandise and fashion.
  • Associates also get great discounts on services like gym memberships and cell phone plans.

Work Environment & Culture

Our purpose and values differentiate us. There’s a Walmart within 10 miles of approximately 90% of Americans, and we also operate in 18 other countries. We strengthen the communities where we live and work to bring our purpose and values to life.

  • Our purpose is our “why.” We help people save money and live better.
  • Our values and culture are our “how.” We have four timeless values: respect the individual, act with integrity, serve our customers and members, and strive for excellence. Our culture is made up of our everyday behaviors which we want to match our values.
  • By fostering a workplace culture where everyone is — and feels — included, everyone wins. We want associates worldwide to feel seen for their unique contributions, supported in their daily work, and connected to their co-workers. That's why we’re engaging associates, strengthening our business, improving our ability to serve customers and supporting the communities where we operate.
  • Our humanity differentiates us. Walmart is one of the most charitable companies in the Fortune 500. Last year we gave away over 8% profits through a combination of in-kind and cash gifts totaling more than $1.7 billion.

This information is a summary of certain benefits Walmart provides to associates. Every effort had been made to ensure the accuracy of this information. However, if there are discrepancies between this information and the official plan or program documents, the official plan or program documents control.

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