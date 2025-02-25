Rob Montgomery serves as executive vice president of supply chain operations for Walmart U.S. He has responsibility for leading the company’s distribution centers, fulfillment centers and other areas in support of the Walmart fulfillment platform.





He previously served as senior vice president of business operations and planning within supply chain where he was responsible for end-to-end (E2E) capacity planning, inventory flow, mechanisms, the project management office, as well as safety and quality assurance.





Rob is passionate about finding new ways to improve the customer and associate experience, and empowering teams to simplify and standardize processes.





Rob is a graduate of Virginia Tech University with a Bachelor of Science in Industrial Engineering.