Elizabeth Norton serves as the senior vice president and chief counsel, Growth for Walmart Inc. In this role, she oversees legal support of Walmart Connect/digital advertising, Walmart+, Walmart Data Ventures, VIZIO, Sam’s Club MAP and the global Marketplace platform. She also leads the Regulatory and Specialty legal team specializing in health and wellness, financial services, labor and employment, intellectual property, cybersecurity and other regulatory matters including environmental health and safety, trade and sanctions, food safety and product safety.

Elizabeth joined the company in 2015 and has held several leadership roles within the Global Governance organization, supporting the U.S. and International businesses, including time outside the U.S. at Massmart in South Africa. Most recently, she was vice president and chief counsel for Walmart U.S. eCommerce, Energy and Supply Chain, where she provided legal support for programs including marketplace expansion, energy transformation projects and supply chain operations.

Prior to joining Walmart, Elizabeth worked at a law firm in Washington, D.C., where she advised multi-national clients on compliance and potential liability under U.S. and international anti-corruption laws and conducted internal investigations in multiple foreign jurisdictions.

Elizabeth earned her Juris Doctor from the University of Virginia School of Law and a bachelor's degree in history from Bowdoin College.