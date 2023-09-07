Apply to be a Supplier

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  • Getting Started for Store, Club or Online
  • Marketplace
  • Service & Non-Resale
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    Getting Started for Store, Club or Online
    Marketplace
    Service & Non-Resale

    Our suppliers fit into multiple categories, and together, they make up a pool of over 100,000 businesses worldwide. They’re how we provide the products our customers want and need. Check out the different types of suppliers to see where you fit. If your business is located in the United States, we ask you to complete our application process to be considered to sell products in stores or online.

    Getting Started for Store, Club or Online

     

    No matter which type of supplier you are, use the below resources to assist you in expediting the onboarding process for becoming a qualified supplier for Walmart Inc.

     

    Supplier Checklist: Click here to learn what information is needed
    Account Creation: Click here and “Create Account” to begin the qualification process

     

    Self-registering your company does not guarantee you will be extended an agreement to do business with Walmart or its subsidiaries.

    Marketplace

     

    Walmart Marketplace is available to select third party retailers who would like to offer their products to more than 90 million unique visitors who shop on Walmart.com every month. Customers can find third-party Marketplace products by browsing or searching Walmart.com. Items sold by third-party sellers are noted in the item information in search results, online shelves and on item pages.

     

    Learn more about the Walmart Marketplace seller qualification process.

    Service & Non-Resale

     

    Learn how to get started if you have a service or other non-retail product.

     

    Learn more about in-store leasing.

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