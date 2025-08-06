Dan Bartlett is executive vice president of Corporate Affairs for Walmart. He is responsible for shaping and sharing the story of how Walmart brings to life its purpose: to help people save money and live better. Dan and his team build trust and inspire change by shaping public policy, leading sustainability and philanthropic initiatives, and advising business partners throughout the company. He also leads the Corporate Real Estate team overseeing the development of Walmart’s Home Office.





Dan brings decades of experience in public relations and government affairs to Walmart. Before he joined the company, Dan held leadership positions at several leading public relations firms, including Hill+Knowlton Strategies and Public Strategies, Inc., where he served as a strategic advisor to business leaders representing key sectors of the American and global economy.





Dan’s commitment to improving people’s lives began with an early career in public service, which eventually led him to the White House where he served in several high-ranking positions, completing his service as counselor to President George W. Bush. As one of President Bush’s most trusted advisors, he was responsible for all aspects of communications for the president and his administration. Dan also played key roles in George W. Bush’s presidential and Texas gubernatorial campaigns.





Dan is a Texan and lifelong Longhorns supporter. He is a graduate of the University of Texas at Austin and has served as an adjunct faculty member at the University of Texas LBJ School of Public Affairs and a fellow of the school’s Center for Politics and Governance. In addition to leading Corporate Affairs, Dan serves on the board of directors for Flipkart as well as on the board of directors of Trek Bicycles.