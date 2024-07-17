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Bob Balfe joined Walmart in 2010, previously serving as the United States Attorney for the Western District of Arkansas and prosecuting attorney for Benton County, Arkansas. In his current role, he oversees a broad portfolio including managing internal risk from associates and vendors, facilitating the protection of people and assets in crisis events, operating the company’s aircraft fleet, and delivering independent and thorough investigations in a timely, cost-effective manner.
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