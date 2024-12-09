Chris Nicholas is president and CEO of Walmart International, the world’s leading omnichannel retailer and long-term growth engine for the overarching Walmart business. Leading a team of more than 500,000 associates serving 80 million customers and members per week across 18 countries, Chris is responsible for bringing Walmart’s purpose — helping people save money so they can live better — to life across the globe.

Chris served as president and chief executive officer of Sam’s Club from September 2023 to February 2026. In this role, he led a membership business redefining the retail experience through exclusive value, convenience, and a transformative omnichannel ecosystem.

Before his move to Sam’s Club, Chris served as executive vice president and chief operating officer for Walmart U.S. where he oversaw all facets of U.S. store operations and the supply chain, including strategy, innovation, automation, distribution and fulfillment center operations, last mile delivery and real estate.

Chris joined Walmart in 2018 as deputy CFO and went on to serve as CFO for Walmart International and then CFO of Walmart U.S. Prior to Walmart, he spent more than 20 years in retail across nine countries, holding senior leadership roles at Tesco, The Salling Group, and the Coles Group—where he helped guide the company through significant transformation within the Australian supermarket sector.

He holds a Bachelor of Science with Honors in Management Science from the University of Manchester Institute of Science and Technology and is a Chartered Management Accountant (ACMA).