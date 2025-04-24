Michael Ehret is senior vice president and chief people officer for Walmart International, driving the people strategy for over 500,000 associates across the company’s 18 international markets. In his role, he leads a global team focused on enabling growth opportunities, building leadership capabilities and fostering a culture of belonging, ensuring a workplace where all associates can reach their full potential.





Michael joined Walmart in 2025, bringing over 25 years of human resources leadership experience. Prior to Walmart, he spent 17 years at Johnson & Johnson, most recently as head of global talent management, where he was responsible for the attraction and development of global talent across the enterprise. Michael has lived and worked in every region and has supported teams across the value chain, including commercial businesses, supply chain, research and development, and enabling functions. His background also includes HR leadership roles at Bristol-Myers Squibb and CIGNA.





He holds dual doctorates from Pepperdine University, a Master of Science from the University of Pennsylvania and a bachelor’s degree from the University of Richmond.