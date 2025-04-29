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Supplier Inclusion

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  • Supporting Small Businesses
  • Getting Started
  • Resources
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    Supporting Small Businesses
    Getting Started
    Resources

    Helping Small Businesses Grow

    Walmart is committed to helping customers save money and live better by creating opportunities for vendors of all sizes. Often, suppliers need the most support when they’re starting out or when they’ve decided to take their business to the next level. That’s why our Supplier Inclusion program focuses on supporting small businesses, helping them grow and benefit their communities.

    In FY2025, more than 60% of Walmart Inc. U.S. suppliers were small businesses verified as meeting the U.S. Small Business Administration’s Industry Size Standards.

    Supporting Small Businesses: Our Approach

    • Small businesses are the foundation of our U.S. Supplier Inclusion program.
    • We foster connections, fuel growth, and help unleash their full potential.
    • U.S. small businesses are defined by the U.S. Small Business Administration (SBA) size standards, verified by SBA certification or Walmart’s internal process.

    Getting Started

    Learn

    • Access Walmart’s Supplier Academy with nearly 30 e-learning modules across four learning paths:
      • Welcome to Walmart 101
      • Retail Ready Capabilities
      • Business Fundamentals
      • Advanced Learning

    Get Discovered

    • Showcase your products through: 

    Mentorship

    • Select businesses are accepted into Mentorship pathways to help them navigate the retail landscape and grow with Walmart. 

    Financing

    • Eligible small businesses can apply for financial support such as early payments and other financial products

    How to Get Started

    1. Register your small business
    2. Create your Retail Link account
    3. Access Supplier Academy using your Retail Link credentials
    4. Resale suppliers: Explore discovery opportunities including: RangeMe, Marketplace, and Open Call
    5. Professional services or not-for-resale suppliers: Learn how to become a service & non-resale supplier and explore in-store leasing
    Supplier Academy
    Stay current on upcoming events and learning opportunities by visiting Walmart’s Supplier Academy.
    Start here

    Additional Resources

    Finance:

    Supplier Development:

    Walmart Marketplace:

    • Sell directly to Walmart customers via Marketplace
    • Zero monthly or set up fees – only pay for what you sell with our competitive referral rates
    • Access powerful tools for pricing, catalog management, shipping, returns, brand management and more through Seller Center, API solutions and Solution Providers
    • Visit Walmart Marketplace to learn more and get started

    Walmart Business:

    • Walmart Business is our dedicated site, app and omnichannel experience tailored to the unique needs of organizational customers.
    • We offer a convenient shopping experience, fast delivery, cost savings, and additional services to streamline operations and improve productivity.
    • With basic organizational information, organizations can sign up for a free account at business.walmart.com

    Questions?

    Note: Completing the application process on any of the above-mentioned platforms does not guarantee approval or a contract with Walmart or Sam’s Club.

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