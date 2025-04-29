Walmart is committed to helping customers save money and live better by creating opportunities for vendors of all sizes. Often, suppliers need the most support when they’re starting out or when they’ve decided to take their business to the next level. That’s why our Supplier Inclusion program focuses on supporting small businesses, helping them grow and benefit their communities.
Supporting Small Businesses: Our Approach
Learn
Get Discovered
Mentorship
Financing
How to Get Started
Finance:
Supplier Development:
Walmart Marketplace:
Walmart Business:
Questions?
Note: Completing the application process on any of the above-mentioned platforms does not guarantee approval or a contract with Walmart or Sam’s Club.