Lance de la Rosa serves as executive vice president of new initiatives in Omni Fulfillment for Walmart U.S., where he’s responsible for enhancing the U.S. eCommerce customer experience by leveraging innovative technologies. He recently served as executive vice president and chief operating officer for Sam’s Club, overseeing operations for almost 600 Sam’s Clubs in the U.S. and Puerto Rico.

Lance started as an hourly trainee at a Walmart store over 32 years ago. He then served as a co-manager and store manager before taking on a leadership role with Walmart International, where he spent two years in Germany as a district manager advisor. In 2001, he returned to Walmart U.S. as a divisional manager for the optical division before being promoted to regional general manager for over 200 Walmart stores across the Northeast.

He is active in his community and serves on several boards, including the Greater Bentonville Area Chamber of Commerce, Urban League of Hudson County, the WALPAC Advisory Board, the Enactus Executive Advisory Council, and the Executive Advisory Council for the College of Business and Economics at North Carolina Agricultural and Technical State University.

Lance earned a bachelor's degree in music education from East Tennessee State University.