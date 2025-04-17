As the senior vice president and chief marketing officer for Walmart U.S., William White oversees customer insights and a full spectrum of marketing strategies, planning and customer experiences. He and his team focus on driving demand, building customer loyalty and strengthening the Walmart brand. This includes modernizing the brand by positioning Walmart as a digital-first destination, enabling commerce throughout the marketing funnel and boosting the brand’s cultural relevance.





William has 25 years of experience in customer and commercial leadership, operating at scale in global CPG and retail organizations. He is a consumer-centric and innovative marketer who has developed and scaled multi-brand portfolios. Before joining Walmart, William held marketing leadership roles at Target and Coca-Cola.





William holds a bachelor's degree in public policy and an MBA in Marketing, both from Duke University. He serves on the boards of the Walmart Foundation and Duke University’s Fuqua School of Business. Additionally, he is on the boards of the Ad Council, Association of National Advertisers and MMA. In 2023, Forbes named William the world’s most influential CMO.