Julie Barber serves as executive vice president and chief merchandising officer of Walmart U.S., where she leads the team that helps bring to life the assortment, price and experience across Walmart’s physical and digital shelves. In this role, she is modernizing merchandising through a people-led, tech-powered operating model while driving growth, innovation and strong execution. Known for her people-first leadership style, Julie balances authenticity, care and courage to drive lasting business transformation.

Previously, Julie served as chief merchant for Sam’s Club, where she led a bold merchandising transformation that put items at the center of the club model. Prior to that, she held senior leadership roles across Walmart U.S., including leadership of General Merchandise, Hardlines and Health & Wellness, with responsibility for categories spanning Entertainment, Toys, Seasonal, Home and essential health services.

Julie began her career at Walmart as an analyst with the Walmart Services team. Over the course of her career, she has held leadership roles across Financial Services, Innovation and Merchandising, including vice president of Snacks and senior vice president of Health & Wellness. She led the Health & Wellness business through the COVID-19 pandemic, guiding a critical business function during a period of unprecedented demand.

In addition to her responsibilities at Walmart, Julie serves as chair of the University of Arkansas Retail Advisory Board, advises the Network of Executive Women in Northwest Arkansas and serves on the boards of the American Cancer Society and the Boys & Girls Club of Benton County.

Julie holds a Bachelor of Science in Marketing with a minor in Communications from the University of Arkansas.