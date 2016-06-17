The recall information provided here is based on manufacturers' and regulatory agencies' press releases that involve product sold through Walmart stores, Walmart.com, Sam's Club or Samsclub.com. The information includes the products involved and the steps on what you should do if you have one of the recalled items.
The following list of food and consumer product recalls is not all-inclusive, nor does it include all categories of food and consumer products. If you wish to know more about food or product recalls you can also visit the following regulatory agencies websites or you can directly contact the product manufacturer.
U.S. Consumer Product Safety Commission (CPSC)
National Highway Traffic Safety Administration (DOT)
U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA)
U.S. Department of Agriculture (USDA)
Food and Pharmaceutical Recalls
Lindt & Sprüngli (USA) Inc. Issues Allergy Alert on Undeclared Milk in One Lot of its Excellence 85% Cocoa Bar
Sold at: Walmart stores in NY state only
Public Health Alert Concerning Nopalina Flax Seed Powder and Nopalina Flax Seed Capsules and Salmonella Contamination
Sold at: Select Walmart stores in AZ, CA, CT, FL, GA, IA, ID, IL, IN, KS, MA, NE, NJ, NM, NV, NY, OK, OR, PA, SC, TX, UT, WA. See list of stores.
Taro Pharmaceuticals U.S.A., Inc. Issues Voluntary Nationwide Recall of Lamotrigine Tablets USP, 100 mg, 100 Count Bottles
Sold at: Select Walmart stores and Sam's Clubs
Almark Foods Expanded Recall to All Products from Its Georgia Facility Due to Possible Listeria Monocytogenes Contamination
Sold at: Select Walmart stores and all Sam's Clubs
Lannett Issues Voluntary Nationwide Recall of Levetiracetam Oral Solution, 100mg/Ml Due to Microbial Contamination
Sold at: Select Walmart stores. See list of stores.
Glenmark Pharmaceuticals Inc., USA Voluntarily Recalls All Unexpired Lots of its Ranitidine Tablets and Ceases Distribution, Due to Possible Presence of N-nitrosodimethylamine (NDMA) Impurity
Sold at: Select Walmart stores and Sam's Clubs
Ruiz Food Products, Inc. Recalls Frozen Sausage Breakfast Burrito Products Due to Possible Foreign Matter Contamination
Sold at: Walmart stores
The J. M. Smucker Company Issues Voluntary Recall of Specific Lots of Special Kitty® Wet, Canned Cat Food Due to Health Concerns
Sold at: Select Walmart stores
Dole Fresh Vegetables Announces Precautionary Limited Recall of Colorful Coleslaw
Sold at: Select Walmart stores in AK, CA, ID, MT, NV, OR, WA. See list of stores.
Product Recalls
Step2 Recalls Children’s Grocery Shopping Carts Due to Laceration Hazard
Sold at: Walmart.com
Browning Recalls Pistol Holsters Due to Injury Hazard
Sold at: Walmart.com
Contigo Reannounces Recall of 5.7 Million Kids Water Bottles Due to Choking Hazard; Additional Incidents with Replacement Lids Provided in Previous Recall
Sold at: Walmart stores and Walmart.com
Kolcraft Recalls Inclined Sleeper Accessory Included with Cuddle ‘n Care and Preferred Position 2-in-1 Bassinets & Incline Sleepers to Prevent Risk of Suffocation
Sold at: Walmart.com
Infantino Recalls Infant Carriers Due to Fall Hazard
Sold at: Walmart stores and Walmart.com
Rawlings Recalls Catcher’s Helmets Due to Risk of Head Injury
Sold at: Walmart.com
Evenflo Recalls Pillo Portable Napper Inclined Sleepers to Prevent Risk of Suffocation
Sold at: Walmart.com
Summer Infant Recalls SwaddleMe By Your Bed Inclined Sleepers to Prevent Risk of Suffocation
Sold at: Walmart.com
Delta Enterprise Corp. Recalls Incline Sleeper with Adjustable Feeding Position for Newborns to Prevent Risk of Suffocation
Sold at: Walmart.com
Graco Recalls Little Lounger Rocking Seats to Prevent Risk of Suffocation
Sold at: Walmart.com
The Thompson’s Company Recalls Aerosol Waterproofing Wood and Masonry Protectors Due to Fire Hazard
Sold at: Walmart stores
Urgent Medical Device Correction - Accu-Chek Aviva Plus 50ct Test Strips
Sold at: Walmart stores and Sam’s Clubs Pharmacies
Fit For Life Recalls SPRI Ultra Heavy Resistance Bands Due to Injury Hazard
Sold at: Walmart stores and Walmart.com
Contigo Recalls 5.7 Million Kids Water Bottles Due to Choking Hazard
Sold at: Walmart stores and Walmart.com
DaVinci Recalls Bassinets Due to Fall Hazard
Sold at: Walmart.com
Stanley Black & Decker Recalls Wooden Handle Nailing Hammer Due to Injury Hazard
Sold at: Walmart.com
Yamaha Recalls Portable Generators Due to Fire and Burn Hazards
Sold at: Walmart.com
Grace Digital Recalls EcoBoulder Speakers That Can Overcharge and Burst; Impact Hazard
Sold at: Walmart.com
NHTSA Recall of Sumitomo Rubber Industries Tires
Sold at: Sam's Clubs