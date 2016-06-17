Product Recalls

The recall information provided here is based on manufacturers' and regulatory agencies' press releases that involve product sold through Walmart stores, Walmart.com, Sam's Club or Samsclub.com. The information includes the products involved and the steps on what you should do if you have one of the recalled items.

Food and Pharmaceutical Recalls

Lindt & Sprüngli (USA) Inc. Issues Allergy Alert on Undeclared Milk in One Lot of its Excellence 85% Cocoa Bar

Sold at: Walmart stores in NY state only

Public Health Alert Concerning Nopalina Flax Seed Powder and Nopalina Flax Seed Capsules and Salmonella Contamination

Sold at: Select Walmart stores in AZ, CA, CT, FL, GA, IA, ID, IL, IN, KS, MA, NE, NJ, NM, NV, NY, OK, OR, PA, SC, TX, UT, WA. See list of stores.

Taro Pharmaceuticals U.S.A., Inc. Issues Voluntary Nationwide Recall of Lamotrigine Tablets USP, 100 mg, 100 Count Bottles

Sold at: Select Walmart stores and Sam's Clubs

Almark Foods Expanded Recall to All Products from Its Georgia Facility Due to Possible Listeria Monocytogenes Contamination

Sold at: Select Walmart stores and all Sam's Clubs

Lannett Issues Voluntary Nationwide Recall of Levetiracetam Oral Solution, 100mg/Ml Due to Microbial Contamination

Sold at: Select Walmart stores. See list of stores.

Glenmark Pharmaceuticals Inc., USA Voluntarily Recalls All Unexpired Lots of its Ranitidine Tablets and Ceases Distribution, Due to Possible Presence of N-nitrosodimethylamine (NDMA) Impurity

Sold at: Select Walmart stores and Sam's Clubs

Ruiz Food Products, Inc. Recalls Frozen Sausage Breakfast Burrito Products Due to Possible Foreign Matter Contamination

Sold at: Walmart stores

The J. M. Smucker Company Issues Voluntary Recall of Specific Lots of Special Kitty® Wet, Canned Cat Food Due to Health Concerns

Sold at: Select Walmart stores

Dole Fresh Vegetables Announces Precautionary Limited Recall of Colorful Coleslaw

Sold at: Select Walmart stores in AK, CA, ID, MT, NV, OR, WA. See list of stores.

Product Recalls

Step2 Recalls Children’s Grocery Shopping Carts Due to Laceration Hazard

Sold at: Walmart.com

Browning Recalls Pistol Holsters Due to Injury Hazard

Sold at: Walmart.com

Contigo Reannounces Recall of 5.7 Million Kids Water Bottles Due to Choking Hazard; Additional Incidents with Replacement Lids Provided in Previous Recall

Sold at: Walmart stores and Walmart.com

Kolcraft Recalls Inclined Sleeper Accessory Included with Cuddle ‘n Care and Preferred Position 2-in-1 Bassinets & Incline Sleepers to Prevent Risk of Suffocation

Sold at: Walmart.com

Infantino Recalls Infant Carriers Due to Fall Hazard

Sold at: Walmart stores and Walmart.com

Rawlings Recalls Catcher’s Helmets Due to Risk of Head Injury

Sold at: Walmart.com

Evenflo Recalls Pillo Portable Napper Inclined Sleepers to Prevent Risk of Suffocation

Sold at: Walmart.com

Summer Infant Recalls SwaddleMe By Your Bed Inclined Sleepers to Prevent Risk of Suffocation

Sold at: Walmart.com

Delta Enterprise Corp. Recalls Incline Sleeper with Adjustable Feeding Position for Newborns to Prevent Risk of Suffocation

Sold at: Walmart.com

Graco Recalls Little Lounger Rocking Seats to Prevent Risk of Suffocation

Sold at: Walmart.com

The Thompson’s Company Recalls Aerosol Waterproofing Wood and Masonry Protectors Due to Fire Hazard

Sold at: Walmart stores

Urgent Medical Device Correction - Accu-Chek Aviva Plus 50ct Test Strips

Sold at: Walmart stores and Sam’s Clubs Pharmacies

Fit For Life Recalls SPRI Ultra Heavy Resistance Bands Due to Injury Hazard

Sold at: Walmart stores and Walmart.com

Contigo Recalls 5.7 Million Kids Water Bottles Due to Choking Hazard

Sold at: Walmart stores and Walmart.com

DaVinci Recalls Bassinets Due to Fall Hazard

Sold at: Walmart.com

Stanley Black & Decker Recalls Wooden Handle Nailing Hammer Due to Injury Hazard

Sold at: Walmart.com

Yamaha Recalls Portable Generators Due to Fire and Burn Hazards

Sold at: Walmart.com

Grace Digital Recalls EcoBoulder Speakers That Can Overcharge and Burst; Impact Hazard

Sold at: Walmart.com

NHTSA Recall of Sumitomo Rubber Industries Tires

Sold at: Sam's Clubs