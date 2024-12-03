Donna Morris is executive vice president and chief people officer for Walmart, a people-led, tech-powered omnichannel retailer dedicated to helping people save money and live better. A member of the executive committee, Donna strives to make Walmart a great place to work for the more than 2 million associates around the world who contribute to the growth and success of the global business.

Driving Walmart’s people-led focus, Donna’s teams are committed to providing opportunity for associates to grow and belong, building a workplace that empowers associates by prioritizing emotional, physical and financial well-being and unlocking their potential by implementing digital tools to improve the work experience. Under her leadership, Walmart and Sam’s Club in the U.S. (2023 and 2024), Walmart China (2022, 2023 and 2024) and Walmart Global Tech India (2024) have been certified as a "Great Place to Work."

Donna has significant leadership experience in delivering innovative people solutions, developing teams that operate in an agile way and building high-performance cultures that promote a sense of belonging. Prior to joining Walmart in 2020, Donna spent more than 17 years at Adobe, where she held a variety of leadership roles, most recently serving as chief human resources officer and executive vice president of employee experience.

A native of Ottawa, Canada, Donna has a bachelor’s degree in political science from Carleton University. Donna holds the Society for Human Resource Management – Senior Certified Professional (SHRM-SCP), Senior HR Professional (SHRP) and Canadian Certified Human Resources Professional (CHRP) designations and is a Fellow of the National Academy of Human Resources (NAHR).

Donna is on the Board of Trustees at Fordham University in New York, a member of the board of directors of PhonePe, India’s leading digital payments and financial services platform, the renowned Crystal Bridges Museum of American Art, and UKG, a leading provider of HR, payroll and workforce management solutions.

Donna’s leadership at Walmart has led her to being named to the inaugural Forbes Future of Work 50 list, Mass Market Retailer’s “Most Influential Women in Retailing” and a Top 100 HR Tech influencer by Human Resource Executive.