As executive vice president and Walmart U.S. tech operating partner, Hari leads development and deployment of tech platforms, features and capabilities that advance the Walmart U.S. business.

Hari previously led Walmart’s Global Technology Platform team, overseeing the building and deployment of scalable capabilities and systems the company leveraged across the enterprise. He also spent six years leading Walmart’s India Development Center and elevating it into a leading tech hub.

Prior to Walmart, Hari led large technology organizations at Yahoo! and Flipkart, where he shaped the strategy for a supply chain ecosystem at scale and built the technology stack. At Yahoo!, Hari played a key role in growing the engineering team, working on a range of end-to-end consumer and platform products.

Hari holds an M.S. in computer science from Iowa State University and an MBA from the Haas School of Business at the University of California, Berkeley.