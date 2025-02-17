David Guggina was named president and CEO of Walmart U.S. in February, 2026. He is an executive leader dedicated to helping customers get what they need, want and love, where and when they want it.

Prior to this role, David served as executive vice president and chief eCommerce officer for Walmart U.S., where he lead the growth and transformation of Walmart’s online business, with a focus on removing friction from everyday life and making it easier for millions of families to access high-quality, affordable essentials. David also drove the growth and expansion of Walmart’s marketplace, which offers customers more than half a billion items from trusted sellers around the globe.

Previously, David served as executive vice president of Supply Chain Operations for Walmart U.S., where he oversaw distribution centers, fulfillment centers and the core operations supporting Walmart’s fulfillment platform. In this role, he spearheaded the strategic deployment of automation technologies across the supply chain, strengthening performance, resilience and scalability, freeing associates from more-physical, repetitive tasks and allowing them to focus on meeting customers’ needs with greater speed.

Before joining Walmart in 2018, David spent over a decade in manufacturing and at Amazon, where he held a broad range of leadership roles across fulfillment operations, quality control, subject matter expert teams and customer returns. A passionate people leader, David is committed to empowering teams and reimagining how innovation happens, bringing together technology, talent and operational excellence to deliver solutions that elevate both customer and associate experiences.

David holds a Bachelor of Science in Accounting and Business Management from Purdue University.