Mandy McDonald-Brashear is the senior vice president and chief people officer for Walmart’s global corporate functions, which include finance, governance, corporate affairs and people. In this role, Mandy leads initiatives that shape the associate experience and drive innovation in people processes across Walmart’s global operations.

Previously, Mandy held several key leadership positions at Walmart, including vice president and people partner to the global chief people officer. She was also the head of people for Walmart’s Health & Wellness division.

Mandy has led through significant organizational changes, managed large-scale hiring and retention programs and played a pivotal role in integrating new business models and digital tools. She began her Walmart career in 2006, advancing through roles in leadership development, international people strategy and marketing integration.

Mandy earned a bachelor’s degree from Missouri Southern State University. Outside of her professional career, she serves on the Rogers (Arkansas) City Council.