  • Greg Penner
    Gregory B. Penner
    Chairman of the Walmart Inc. Board of Directors and General Partner of Madrone Capital Partners
  • Cesar_Conde.jpg
    Cesar Conde
    Chairman of NBCUniversal News Group
  • Timothy P Flynn
    Timothy P. Flynn
    Retired Chairman and CEO of KPMG International
  • Sarah Friar
    Sarah Friar
    CEO of Nextdoor
  • Carla Harris
    Carla A. Harris
    Vice Chairman of Wealth Management, Head of Multicultural Client Strategy, Managing Director and Senior Client Advisor at Morgan Stanley
  • Tom Horton
    Tom Horton
    Lead Independent Director, Walmart; Partner, Global Infrastructure Partners, and Retired Chairman and CEO of American Airlines
  • Marissa Mayer
    Marissa A. Mayer
    Co-founder and CEO of Sunshine Products, Inc. (formerly Lumi Labs, Inc.), and Former President and CEO of Yahoo!, Inc.
  • Doug McMillon
    Doug McMillon
    President and CEO, Walmart Inc.
  • Steven Reinemund
    Steven S Reinemund
    Managing Partner - Highline Group and Retired Dean of Business at Wake Forest University and Retired Chairman and CEO of PepsiCo, Inc.
  • Randall Stephenson
    Randall Stephenson
    Retired Executive Chairman and CEO of AT&T Inc.
  • Rob Walton
    S. Robson ‘Rob’ Walton
    Retired Chairman of the Board of Directors of Walmart Inc.
  • Steuart Walton
    Steuart Walton
    Founder and Chairman, RZC Investments, LLC

Strong corporate governance is essential for a successful business, and our board members ensure Walmart operates with integrity and accountability.

Learn more about our corporate governance policies and read our Code of Conduct.