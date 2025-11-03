Rhianon DeLeeuw serves as the senior vice president and chief financial officer for Sam’s Club, a leading membership club. In this role, Rhianon leads a team of associates responsible for the financial operations that accelerate Sam’s Club’s growth ambition.

Since joining Walmart in 2011, Rhianon has held multiple leadership roles and directed various areas of the finance function supporting key areas of the business globally. Most recently, Rhianon led enterprise strategy and global technology finance, where she was responsible for further developing Walmart’s enterprise strategy to ensure the company has the right mix of businesses across its portfolio, supported by strategic partnerships and investments. Prior to this role, Rhianon was senior vice president of U.S. financial planning and analysis and strategy. She previously led the finance growth strategy for Walmart+ and Walmart Connect and managed the Revenue, Marketing and Customer Finance teams.

Rhianon holds an MBA from Duke University and a Bachelor of Arts in Political Economy from Williams College.