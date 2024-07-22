David Chojnowski is senior vice president of global treasury and tax for Walmart. As the global treasurer, Dave oversees capital structure and liquidity management, funding and risk strategies, and global tax planning and compliance, while supporting the company’s long-term growth and financial resilience.

Dave joined Walmart in 2011 as vice president and controller for Walmart International, where he led finance transformation efforts across the company’s international business. In 2014, Dave became vice president and controller for Walmart U.S. In 2017, Dave was promoted to senior vice president, corporate controller and chief accounting officer for Walmart. He held this role until being named global treasurer in 2026.

Prior to joining Walmart, Dave served as senior vice president, corporate controller and chief accounting officer at Burger King Corp. where he oversaw the company’s worldwide accounting and controls, SEC reporting, and financial planning and analysis. Prior to Burger King, he held several financial executive leadership roles at General Motors Corporation, including technology chief financial officer and regional controller. He also worked as a senior accountant at Deloitte, serving clients in the automotive, banking, marketing and real estate industries.

A member of Financial Executives International and the Merchant Advisory Group, Dave also serves on the Business Advisory Board for the University of Arkansas Walton School of Business.

Dave earned a Bachelor of Finance and Accountancy from Walsh College and a Master of Business Administration from the Ross School of Business at the University of Michigan. He is a Certified Public Accountant.