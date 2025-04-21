Fraud Alerts

Protect yourself from fraud. Never send money or provide pre-paid or gift card information to someone you do not know.





We want to help protect our customers from scams.





Keep yourself and loved ones safer by keeping up with common scams. Fraudsters often ask potential victims to send a wire transfer or to load money on a prepaid card/gift card and to provide the gift card numbers. Always treat gift cards the same as cash and don’t ever provide a picture of the gift card or the numbers on the back of a gift card to someone you don’t know. Scammers use mail, the Internet, and even phone calls to target potential victims.





If you suspect you have been a victim of fraud, contact the Federal Trade Commission or contact the Consumer Fraud Division of your state Attorney General.





Walmart does not accept or send crypto in stores.