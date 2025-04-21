Fraud Alerts

We want to help protect our customers from scams.
Keep yourself and loved ones safer by keeping up with common scams. Fraudsters often ask potential victims to send a wire transfer or to load money on a prepaid card/gift card and to provide the gift card numbers. Always treat gift cards the same as cash and don’t ever provide a picture of the gift card or the numbers on the back of a gift card to someone you don’t know. Scammers use mail, the Internet, and even phone calls to target potential victims.
If you suspect you have been a victim of fraud, contact the Federal Trade Commission or contact the Consumer Fraud Division of your state Attorney General.
Walmart does not accept or send crypto in stores.
The scammer will call a victim and indicate that a loved one is in some sort of trouble (i.e. kidnapped, arrested, etc.). Sometimes, the scammer pretends to be a lawyer or the loved one themselves and asks directly for money. The scammer then instructs the victim to send a money transfer, send cypto currency, load money to a barcode, or purchase gift cards and give the gift card numbers to the scammer over the phone or by sending a picture of the back of the gift card.
Perpetrators of tech support scams try to trick victims into believing their computers are infected and they need help.
Some scammers pretend to be connected with Microsoft, Apple or a familiar security software company such as Norton or McAfee, and claim to have detected malware that poses an imminent threat to the person’s computer.
Other scams feature planted website ads or pop-ups that display warning messages, some even featuring a clock ticking down the minutes before the victim’s hard drive will be destroyed by a virus — unless he or she calls a toll-free number for assistance. Such scammers will often ask for remote access to your computer to run phony diagnostic tests and pretend to discover defects in need of fixing. They’ll pressure you to pay for unnecessary repairs or new software, and ask for payment via gift cards, crypto or money transfers.
Scammers may pose as relatives or friends, calling or sending messages to urge you to send money or load prepaid cards immediately. They’ll say they need cash to help with an emergency — like getting out of jail, paying a hospital bill, or needing to leave a foreign country. The goal is to trick you into sending money before you realize it is a scam.
You meet someone online, for example, through social media or a dating app, but you have not met them in person. You’re asked to wire money, crypto or load a prepaid/gift card to pay for travel or support expenses. They may be someone pretending to be in a relationship with you in order to get money from you.
Scammers pretend to be government officials to get you to send them money. They might promise lottery winnings if you pay “taxes” or other fees, or they might threaten you with arrest or a lawsuit if you don’t pay a supposed debt or fine. Regardless of their tactics, their goal is the same: to get you to send them money.
They trick people into believing they owe taxes to the IRS. The scammers threaten those who refuse to pay with arrest, deportation, or loss of a business or driver’s license. They ask the victims to go to Walmart to send a money transfer, crypto or to put the money on a prepaid card or gift card.
In reality, the IRS usually first contacts people by mail – not by phone – about unpaid taxes. The IRS or any other government agency, such as prisons or jails, won’t ask for payment using a pre-paid debit card, gift cards, or money transfers. The agency also won’t ask for a credit card number over the phone.
Common tactics used by callers committing fraud:
Mystery shopping, sometimes referred to as secret shopping, is where a retailer or restaurant hires an individual to “act” like a customer, and evaluate services or products at a business. Scammers take advantage of these types of programs by sending fraudulent offers to become a mystery shopper via mail, text, or email. Often times, these offers of employment are accompanied by a fake check made out for a large amount of money or otherwise offer immediate employment with a good salary and minimal effort required.
Common tactics used by mystery shoppers and fake check scammers:
Walmart will NEVER mail you a check and ask that you deposit it to purchase an item or service and keep the remainder of the amount as payment for services.
Employment scammers will offer non-existing job opportunities including offering immediate employment with a good salary and minimal effort required. Scammers typically target job seekers.
Common tactics used by employment scammers:
This is a fraud method in which the fraudster sends out a legitimate-looking email in an attempt to gather personal and financial information from recipients. The scammer sends an email to an unsuspecting customer that may look just like a legitimate Walmart email (including use of the Walmart logo). If the customer falls for the bait (thus the “fishing” reference), the thief could get credit card numbers, PINs, account passwords, expiration dates, credit card/bank account numbers and even Social Security numbers. Learn more about phishing.
Vishing is very similar to "phishing" but instead of occurring through email, vishing happens over the phone. In these scams, fraudsters pose as a trusted retailer or bank and obtain personal information from the customer by requesting they "verify" the information on file. They may inform you of possible fraudulent charges on your account and ask you to provide your PIN. Don’t share your PIN or any personal information as the information gained is then used for fraudulent transactions.
A good rule of thumb: If someone is contacting you to verify your personal information, it is very likely you did not provide it to them in the first place, and it is not a legitimate request. Legitimate companies will not expect you to provide your social security number or other personal information when they call you. If you receive a call like this, do not provide any information. If in doubt, call a trusted number for the company, such as the one on a statement or invoice, the back of your credit/debit card, or on their official website. Do not use the phone number provided by the person on the phone or sent through a suspicious email. Learn more about vishing.
A combination of the terms "SMS" and "phishing." It is similar to phishing, but refers to fraudulent messages sent over SMS (text messaging) rather than email. The fraudster may text you saying you’ve won a free gift card. Remember, you can’t win a contest you didn’t enter. Walmart doesn’t notify winners of any contest via text message. Learn more about smishing.
Customers should be aware of scams that falsely claim to be product recall notifications, as scammers may attempt to use these messages to steal personal information. Walmart does not send text messages about product recalls and instead communicates product recall information through official websites and direct email notifications.
Tips to avoid these scams:
No legitimate government entity, including the IRS, Treasury Department, FBI or local police department, will accept any form of gift cards as payment.
Other businesses do not accept payments in the form of Walmart Gift Cards - you will never be asked to pay your utility bills, bail money, or bills with Walmart Gift Cards.
If you get a call from a stranger who says that a loved one is in trouble and they ask you to provide gift card numbers to help them, hang up and contact your loved one directly.
Don’t always trust your caller ID. Scammers can manipulate a caller ID to look like a legitimate company or government agency. To be safe, you can check to see if the phone number matches the number that appears on your bank statement, credit/debit card, or on their official website.
Don’t purchase a gift card if it appears that the packaging has been altered or manipulated. If you have questions about a gift card, ask someone who works at that store.
Never provide personal information in response to an unsolicited request, whether it is over the phone or internet. A trusted company will never ask a customer for highly sensitive information during a call they initiated. A financial institution may ask for the account holder’s partial Social Security Number for verification, but they will never ask for the entire Social Security Number, account number or PIN.
No legitimate business will pay in advance and ask you to send back a portion of the money.
If you have posted your resume to an online job site, verify with the site any job solicitations you receive.
If you think you’ve been the victim of a scam or fraud, you should file a report with your local law enforcement agency and report it to the Federal Trade Commission. If you think you’ve been the victim of a gift card scam involving Walmart Gift Cards, report it to (888) 537-5503.
If you suspect you have received a fraudulent email claiming to be from Walmart, please send the email directly to Walmart at OnlineAbuse@walmart.com as an attachment. For investigatory purposes, please do not cut and paste the email into the body of the email or forward the email to us; instead, send the email as an attachment.
If you think you’ve been the victim of a cyber scam or cyber fraud, you should file a report with the Internet Complaint Center.