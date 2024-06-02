Denise Incandela is executive vice president of Fashion for Walmart U.S., leading the apparel and private brands portfolios. Her strategy and vision have propelled Walmart’s reputation as a fashion destination, helping democratize access to stylish, quality apparel for Walmart’s 139 million weekly shoppers.

Denise is a trailblazer who rose through the fashion industry ranks with leadership roles at well-known retailers and brands. She is recognized across the industry for her innovation and vision, team leadership and ability to drive significant impact. She has a proven track record of exceeding revenue and profit targets, positioning businesses as market-leading performers, building high performance teams and achieving award-winning results.

With Denise at the helm, Walmart has added more than 1,000 national brands to the apparel assortment, including Reebok, Justice, U.S. Polo Assn., Celebrity Pink and Chaps. She has also developed and grown Walmart’s exclusive, elevated brands portfolio, including Sofia Jeans by Sofia Vergara, Scoop and Free Assembly.

Her leadership also spearheaded Walmart’s Zeekit acquisition, bringing the gamification of shopping to Walmart customers with virtual try-on, transforming the online shopping experience at unprecedented scale.

In addition to her profound impact on the retail landscape at Walmart, Denise has made it her priority to build a meaningful, sustainable and regenerative platform for apparel in the U.S., driving the fashion industry forward and contributing to the betterment of society.

Before joining Walmart, Denise was interim CEO at Aerosoles, where she was responsible for revamping all facets of the footwear company’s global enterprise and restructuring the company. Prior to that, she was president, Global Digital and Consumer Intelligence & Experience Management (CIEM) at Ralph Lauren, leading the brand’s digital functions and $700M global direct business. Denise also spent 15 years at Saks Fifth Avenue in executive roles, including EVP, chief marketing officer and EVP/ president, Saks Direct, where she built the online business into a $1B+ destination for online high-end fashion. Denise started her post MBA career at McKinsey & Company, where she was a leader of its retail practice.

Denise has been recognized throughout her distinguished career by many prestigious organizations with honors including Glossy “50 List,” Glamour “Women of the Year,” Brand Innovator’s “Top 50 Women in Brand Marketing,” Direct Marketing News “Marketing Hall of Femme,” Luxury Daily’s “Luxury Women to Watch” and Retail Online Integration’s “Top Women in Cross-Channel Retail.” She has also been featured in a number of leadership books including "How Remarkable Women Lead" and "The Next Generation of Women Leaders.”

A true leader in the field, Denise continues to shape the future of retail through her unparalleled expertise, relentless dedication and commitment to excellence.

Denise received a bachelor's degree from Boston College and an MBA from the Wharton Business School.