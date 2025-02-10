William Silcott is senior vice president and chief counsel for Sam’s Club, a leading membership warehouse club. In this role, William leads a team of associates responsible for advising on all legal matters for Sam’s Club and partners closely with the business to help drive its growth strategy.





William joined Walmart in 2013, as part of the Legal Investigations team, where he held various leadership roles primarily focused on internal investigations in Latin America and the U.S. Most recently, William served as vice president and chief counsel providing legal support for all aspects of Walmart U.S. store and supply chain operations, playing a key role in modernizing Walmart’s supply chain and store environments through the adoption of innovative technologies. He has also led legal teams supporting merchandising, sourcing, and served as the company’s Foreign Corrupt Practices Act (FCPA) monitor liaison.





Prior to joining Walmart, William worked as a lawyer at various law firms in New York. While in private practice, he represented a broad range of multinational corporate clients. Early in his career, he represented companies and underwriters in unregistered securities and equipment finance transactions. As a litigator, his product liability work included successful defense efforts in one of the largest and most complex tort litigations in the U.S. His work also included bankruptcy, insurance, and internal investigations.





William received his Bachelor of Arts degree from Macalester College and his Juris Doctor from Columbia Law School. He is currently serving on the Arkansas Athletes Outreach Board.