John Furner is president and chief executive officer of Walmart Inc., leading 2.1 million associates around the world. He is a merchant, an operator and an innovator who is deeply grounded in the company’s purpose and values. Under his leadership, Walmart is building a new era of retail fueled by innovation and artificial intelligence.

Prior to his current role, John served as president and chief executive officer of Walmart U.S., where he led more than 1.5 million associates and was responsible for the strategic direction and performance of Walmart’s omni retail business, including its digital business, 4,600+ physical stores, advertising, health and wellness business and supply chain. As CEO of Walmart U.S., John and the team delivered strong performance — driving growth and innovation, improving associate engagement and integrating technology in ways that improved the experience of shopping with Walmart and being an associate.

Previously, John served as president and chief executive officer of Sam’s Club U.S. Under his leadership, Sam’s Club U.S. had 11 consecutive quarters of positive sales comps and achieved strong membership growth, driven by an enhanced member experience and improved merchandise assortment.

John started with Walmart as an hourly associate in 1993, at Store 100 in Bentonville, Arkansas. Over the past three decades, he has held important roles throughout the company, including assistant store manager, store manager, district manager, buyer, regional general manager, divisional merchandising manager, VP of global sourcing, general merchandise manager, head of marketing and merchandising for Walmart China based in Shenzhen, and chief merchant for Sam’s Club U.S.

In addition to his responsibilities at Walmart, he serves on the board of directors for the National Retail Federation and was chairman from 2022 to 2025.

John has a Bachelor of Science in Marketing Management from the University of Arkansas.