Dwayne Milum is senior vice president and controller at Walmart. As the corporation’s principal accounting officer, Dwayne is responsible for financial reporting, internal control and accounting policy across Walmart’s global operations.

Throughout his more than two decades of service at Walmart, Dwayne has held several finance leadership roles. Most recently, Dwayne served as senior vice president and chief audit executive, reporting to the audit committee of the Board of Directors. In addition to his time in audit, he also served as vice president and controller of Walmart International, where he was responsible for the accounting, reporting and internal control of Walmart’s international operations. Dwayne has also held various other roles in finance and controllership, including an expatriate assignment with Walmart Canada.

Prior to joining Walmart, Dwayne was a manager at PricewaterhouseCoopers LLP in Dallas, Texas. There, Dwayne served audit clients in the Software and Media and Entertainment industries.

Dwayne graduated summa cum laude with a Bachelor of Business Administration from Southern Methodist University. He is a Certified Public Accountant licensed in Texas and Arkansas.