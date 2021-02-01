Access to Safer, Healthier Food and Products

We aim to improve the lives of millions of people around the world by providing access to safer, more affordable food and products; educating and engaging people on food safety, nutrition and product safety; and facilitating industry innovation to promote access to safer, healthier options for food and other products (for example, sustainable chemistry).

Providing safer, healthier and more affordable food and other products is central to our mission to help people save money and live better. Our efforts include policies, standards and practices to sustain the safety and quality of our assortment, while engaging our customers and working with others on industry-wide efforts in consumer education, food and product safety, and access to safer, more affordable, healthier products.

