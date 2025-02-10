Kyle Kinnard is executive vice president and chief operating officer for Walmart International. In this role, Kyle leads the teams overseeing Walmart’s international markets, including Walmart Mexico and the company’s businesses in Canada, Central America, Chile and South Africa, with a focus on bringing Walmart’s purpose to life in these markets across the globe.

Previously, Kyle served as executive vice president of Health and Wellness for Walmart U.S., where he led retail pharmacy and optical businesses operating more than 4,600 pharmacies and 3,000 Vision Centers, along with Walmart’s Healthcare Research Institute and Consumer Health Solutions.

Prior to Health & Wellness, Kyle was senior vice president of Neighborhood Markets, leading operations for nearly 700 locations and driving customer loyalty through quality grocery offerings, digital capabilities and associate development.

Kyle began his Walmart career in 2000 as an hourly associate at Sam’s Club 8209 in Springdale, Arkansas. Over the years he has held numerous leadership roles across Sam’s Club U.S., from club manager to vice president and divisional merchandise manager. His latest role is a return to Walmart International, having previously served in senior roles with Sam’s Club China and Sam’s Club Mexico before returning to the U.S. as a senior vice president of Home.

Throughout his career, Kyle has developed deep expertise in business transformation, merchandising and operations, with a strong passion for investing in people and building high-performing teams.

Kyle serves as chair on the board of directors for Walmart de México y Centroamérica. He holds a bachelor’s degree in marketing from the University of Arkansas and an MBA from John Brown University.