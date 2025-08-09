 
 
Creating Opportunities

for American Businesses

More than two-thirds of Walmart's annual product spend is on

American-made, grown or assembled goods. Our $350 billion investment is fueling jobs across the nation.*

Open Call 2026: Road to Open Call
We’re kicking off the Road to Open Call 2026, and the journey to October 6-7, 2026 starts now.
Championing U.S. Manufacturing
More than two-thirds of Walmart's annual product spend is on American-made, grown or assembled goods. Our $350 billion investment is fueling jobs across the nation.
Partners in Change

Naterra
A feel-good moment that's lasted 30 years and counting, the personal care brand's $120M Texas expansion fuels local jobs and U.S. manufacturing pride.
Fischer & Wieser Farmstead Video Card
Fischer & Wieser Farmstead
Since hitting shelves, Fischer & Wieser Farmstead’s Walmart business has doubled, helping them to hire more people in Fredericksburg, Texas.
Milo's Tea on shelf
Milo's Tea
Milo’s Tea just poured new energy into Spartanburg, South Carolina with a $200M facility — brewing more U.S.-made sips and projecting 200 new jobs along the way.
Ferrero video still
Ferrero
With its second production facility now open in Bloomington, Illinois, we're helping Ferrero craft more sweet chocolate right here in the US, and supporting over 200 new jobs.
Still image of the Athletic Brewing Company video
Athletic Brewing Company
“Tastes great and creates U.S. jobs?!” When Bill Shufelt and John Walker began selling their non-alcoholic beer with Walmart, it sparked construction of their Connecticut-based brewery – and added 200 new hires to their team.
PhoLicious
Anh and Joseph Trousdale transformed traditional, made-from-scratch Pho into a product that was fast, easy to make and oh so pho-licious.
Freshpet
Freshpet started working with Walmart in 2007. Now they’re in thousands of Walmart stores and have created over 900 jobs in communities like Ennis, TX and Bethlehem, PA.
Proud Source
A Walmart supplier since 2021, Proud Source Water has grown their team by 50% and they're the largest employer in Mackay, ID.
Igloo
America's favorite cooler, Igloo, stays committed to manufacturing locally and creating more opportunities for people in Katy, TX.
Grind Goods
Grind Goods is a veteran-owned and American made, producing toothpaste with a purpose.
In store view of reusable bags at checkout
Nordic Ware
Family-run business, Nordic Ware, "baked" community support into their business model and became a staple in Saint Louis Park, Minnesota.
U.S. Manufacturing News
