More than two-thirds of Walmart's annual product spend is on
American-made, grown or assembled goods. Our $350 billion investment is fueling jobs across the nation.*
More than two-thirds of Walmart's annual product spend is on American-made, grown or assembled goods. Our $350 billion investment is fueling jobs across the nation.*
* Building on a previous commitment, Walmart’s new pledge to invest an additional $350 billion by 2030 in products that support U.S. jobs is estimated to support over 750,000 jobs based on estimates by Boston Consulting Group. More than two-thirds of Walmart U.S. total product spend in FY2024 was on items our suppliers reported were made, grown, or assembled in the United States.
Open Call 2026: Road to Open Call
We’re kicking off the Road to Open Call 2026, and the journey to October 6-7, 2026 starts now.
We received a GPC signal or a request to opt-out of selling/sharing your personal information (including for targeted advertising); this notification is to indicate that your opt-out request is being honored. You can find out more about your consumer privacy rights in our Privacy Notice.